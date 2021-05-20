Budget 2021: Kauri dieback cash 'not enough to save forest giants'

Forest & Bird Northland conservation manager Dean Baigent-Mercer says funding for kauri dieback isn't enough to save the region's forest giants. Photo / Dean Wright

A leading Northland conservationist says funding earmarked for fighting kauri dieback in Budget 2021 won't be enough to save the region's forest giants.

Thursday's Budget allocated $28 million, as part of $32m over five years, to roll out a National Pest Management Plan to protect kauri from dieback.

Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor said the Government was stepping up efforts to preserve the taonga for future generations.

A National Pest Management Plan was the strongest protection available under the Biosecurity Act to combat kauri dieback disease. It would provide a legal framework bringing together the work of government, councils, iwi and non-government organisations under one umbrella agency.

''It ensures everyone is at the decision-making table and involved in the strategic direction and day-to-day response," he said.

A Puketi Forest kauri showing tell-tale signs of kauri dieback disease. Photo / DOC

Forest & Bird Northland conservation manager Dean Baigent-Mercer, of Kāeo, said it was good to see the Government ''finally'' putting some funding towards saving kauri.

''But it's only about a third of what we'd like to have seen. This Budget virtually abandons ancient Tāne Mahuta, the legendary kauri of Waipoua, and the forests of the north to a disease that could be prevented. A sum of $8m per year, declining to only $4m in 2024, will just not be enough to protect Northland kauri from the fatal disease,'' he said.

Associate Environment Minister James Shaw said the announcement built on the work of existing kauri programmes and would help contain the disease until a cure was found.

Other biosecurity funding includes $8.9m for improved screening of international mail and $22.5m for the National Animal Identification and Tracing scheme.