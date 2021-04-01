Some walking tracks on Northland's Cape Brett Peninsula off limits to protect from kauri dieback

The Cape Brett Track to the lighthouse is a tough but rewarding walk, and now some sections have been closed on the peninsula to protect kauri from the threat of kauri dieback disease.

Some of the tracks on the iconic Cape Brett Peninsula in the Bay of Islands are off limits to the public to guard against kauri dieback.

The Whangamumu, Kauri Grove and Te Toroa tracks will be temporarily closed from Good Friday to protect kauri on the peninsula from the threat of kauri dieback disease.

The Department of Conservation is working closely with Rawhiti 3B2 Ahu Whenua Trust to protect kauri in this area. The tracks will be closed until a kauri dieback mitigation plan for the area has been put in place.

The popular Cape Brett Track from Oke Bay to Cape Brett will remain open.

DoC Pewharangi/Bay of Islands operations manager Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt said DoC, working alongside Rawhiti 3B2 Ahu Whenua Trust, is committed to protecting kauri.

"We appreciate the community's patience and support while we work to ensure kauri are safe."

Rawhiti 3B2 Trust spokesman Andre Witehera said the two are working collaboratively to manage this issue.

"3B2 Ahu Whenua Trust supports all efforts in safeguarding the mauri of this taonga, and we are working in partnership with the conservation agencies to have a mitigation plan in place to prevent the spread of this devastating disease," Witehera said.

Kauri dieback is a microscopic fungus-like pathogen that spreads through the movement of contaminated soil and water. People walking through contaminated soil or water can spread the disease on their footwear.

DoC encourages those who visit the area to use other tracks while the reserve is closed.

Information on other open tracks can be found on the Whangamumu track webpage and Cape Brett Track webpage.

Unauthorised access to the reserve could result in fines or prosecution under the Reserves Act. If you see anyone entering the prohibited areas, call 0800 DOCHOT.