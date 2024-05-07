Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd residents are suffering through weeks of noise as a constant stream of trucks roll past their houses.

Northland residents living on a busy Brynderwyns detour route with “crazy” truck noise want NZTA to “throw everyone at it” as the reopening remains uncertain.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) still can’t give an update on the timing for the reopening of SH1 following two recent slips on the hillside at Kauri Tree Corner on April 26 and April 30.

NZTA Brynderwyn Hills project director Mark Ware said soil continues to move at the top of the slopes.

“We expect to be resuming earthworks at the top of the slope this week, subject to confirmation by geotech experts that it is safe to progress.”

The Brynderwyns were meant to be open at 11.59pm on May 12 following a 10-week closure for urgent repairs following severe weather, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ware said the recent slips contributed between 45,000-55,000m3 of additional soil required to be removed over and above the 180,000m3 already completed on the project.

“Without repairs to the Brynderwyn Hills, the route was unlikely to survive the next severe weather event.

“The work we are doing now will ensure we have a safe, reliable route for Northland for the short to medium term.”

Russell Miller, who lives on Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd with his wife Melanie, said the delay is “typical”.

“Why not throw everyone at it and get it done quickly rather than messing around?” he said.

“It’ll be three to four months the way they’re working on it, it’s so slow.”

The Millers, who both work from home, have had to make numerous changes to their lives due to the noise from trucks of up to 50 tonnes rumbling and screeching past their house.

They moved their bedroom to the back of house, away from the road, and have stayed in Auckland a few times “to try and get away from it and get some peace and quiet”.

“It’s hard with all the noise, it’s pretty crazy,” Russell said.

“The trucks are constant, they don’t stop.

“They completely ignore the engine braking signs ... they make a hell of a row.”

Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd residents Melanie and Russell Miller have stayed in Auckland with friends a few times to get away from the noisy detour route. Photo / Jenny Ling

Fellow Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd resident Ryan Smith, who works from home along with his partner, said the delay was “not great”.

However, he wasn’t surprised, as he didn’t expect it to open on time anyway.

Smith said he and his partner drove to Christchurch for a week in the middle of the scheduled closure “to break it up”.

“It’s all we could afford to do.

“We’ve kept the windows closed to try to keep the noise out as much as we can.”

Another Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd resident Lynne Warbrooke said fixing the Brynderwyns was “a necessity”.

“As long as they do the repairs to Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd and put the road back to how it was ... it’s suffering quite badly now.

“It was never really rated for big trucks.

“Yes, the noise is extremely irksome, you can tell the time when the trucks start coming through again.

“Sunday during the day is pretty quiet but at 9pm it starts up again.

“They use their brakes at the top of the valley and it echos all around.”

Northland MP Grant McCallum, pictured with Transport Minister Simeon Brown, said the Government was putting a lot of heat on to NZTA to get an alternative Brynderwyns bypass sorted.

Northland MP Grant McCallum said the delay was “hugely disappointing and frustrating for everybody”.

“I fully appreciate this is causing a lot of concern in Northland.

“NZTA are getting geotech assessments done and working to find out what they’re going to have to do to fix the slip.

“As soon as we know we’ll let the public know.

“It reinforces why we need a new road, it shows how unstable that land is.”

Last week Transport Minister Simeon Brown told the Northern Advocate the Government was committed to building a four-lane highway alternative for the Brynderwyns and would investigate the use of private finance to accelerate the construction of the project.

McCallum said: “Everything is on the table.

“The first thing we need to do is sort out the route and financing options. NZTA is working through that right now.

“We’re putting a lot of heat on to NZTA to get on with it and sort the alternative routes as soon as possible because the public needs to know.

“We need that road started and built ... our Northland economy cannot hang by the thread that is the current unstable Brynderwyns.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.



