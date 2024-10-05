“Because it’s too expensive to buy and there’s no reason in the world people shouldn’t be able to use cannabis,” Borland responded.
He was charged in connection with the 45 plants found at the site.
In January 2023, he set up a company named Roaring Lion Canna Enterprises, with himself as the sole director, alongside a Facebook page that began actively advertising the sale of cannabis and cannabis seeds.
A year after the Dargaville bust, and following an anonymous tip-off, police searched his latest residence in Totara North, where they found 52 plants and more than 600g of cannabis in various locations.
‘It’s jail or nothing’
He was charged again, pleaded not guilty and represented himself at a jury trial before Judge Philip Rzepecky in July this year, where a jury of 10 women and two men found him guilty on all charges.
In his closing statements, he submitted a request not often heard from a defendant.
“I don’t know what else you can do but find me guilty but the laws need to be changed and why I took these actions was simply to defy the law,” Borland said.
“It’s jail or nothing.”
Crown lawyer Geraldine Kelly submitted at sentencing the starting point should be five years, which Judge Philip Rzepecky rejected.
“What you were up to was a ramshackle hopeless operation. Although you were candid about what you were doing, it’s not entirely convincing it was at the high value the Crown have tried to submit and I don’t accept what you were doing was a commercial operation.
“In my view, it was the misguided hobby of a dreamer.”
Borland was jailed for 18 months.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based Open Justice reporter, covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.