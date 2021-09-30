Brent Eastwood: 'Take 2 for the Team' Sport Northland vaccination initiative takes off

Awanui Rugby Club is one of the many sports clubs in Northland to be paid for getting people vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

SPORT THOUGHT

OPINION

It is fantastic to see the response from the Rugby for Life (RFL) team to the government's target of 90 per cent vaccination rate for the NZ population.

RFL is a programme that uses the networks and influence of the Northland rugby community to create health, education and employment opportunities for communities in all corners of the region.

For those who have been hiding under a rock, Northland's rugby community has teamed up with eight local Māori health providers and other sporting codes in an attempt to boost the uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations across our region.

Māori and Pasifika communities in Northland remain at risk by not having easy access to vaccinations against Covid-19, so it's great to see the Northland sporting community come together to protect our community and our whanau, especially our tamariki and rangatahi.

They have created an innovative name 'Take 2 for the Team' which points not only to the two vaccinations required by each Northlander to reach the target but that the Northland sporting community will also benefit from each jab administered.

In a nutshell, the Māori health providers are paid by the Government for every vaccination they administer. The eight providers participating in the 'Take 2 For The Team' initiative have chosen to pass some of that payment on to participating sporting clubs for their role in encouraging members and their whanau and friends to be vaccinated.

The participating club will earn $10 per vaccination for every person that gets a jab. That means $20 per person for the full course of two jabs goes straight to the supported club. Jabs are paid from September 20 to December 20, 2021, with the money expected to be paid to clubs prior to Christmas.

"Simply put, this is a true partnership where the clubs provide the people and the Māori health providers provide the opportunities".

The Rugby for Life team has reached out to Sport Northland and the Northland Sports Coalition for help in maximising the number of sport and recreation codes and clubs benefiting from the initiative.

Northland Hockey, Northland Rugby League and Tai Tokerau Rugby League are in the process of signing up, meaning their affiliated clubs will benefit from any jab registered by individuals in their name. The hope is that other sports will come onboard too.

The last word goes to the RFL team: "The point is to make it as quick, easy, convenient and hassle-free for as many people as possible. This is Northland vs Covid and we're going to make it as easy as possible for Northlanders to 'Take 2 for The Team'."

For more information, including details on how clubs can sign up and how individuals can take part please visit the 'Take 2 For The Team' website: www.take2fortheteam.kiwi

• Brent Eastwood is chief executive of Sport Northland