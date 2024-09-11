Far North folk can visit the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Campervan for free breast health advice when it travels the district later this month.

People around The Far North can get free breast health advice when the Breast Cancer Foundation’s Pink Campervan visits from next week.

Each year, the campervan tours the country with two specialist breast nurses on board, taking life-saving breast health education to regional New Zealand. The aim is to spread breast cancer awareness in communities that may not have access to specialist health services, with a focus on visiting hard-to-reach, rural locations.

Breast cancer is diagnosed in about 160 Northland women every year and is the most common cancer in females.

Foundation NZ’s chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, is encouraging Far North locals to stop by to learn how they can protect themselves from breast cancer.

“Early detection of breast cancer is the key to survival. One of the best ways we can save lives from breast cancer is to spread knowledge about the importance of going for mammograms and being breast aware.