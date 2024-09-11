Advertisement
Breast Cancer Foundation’s Pink Campervan visiting Far North

Mike Dinsdale
Far North folk can visit the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Campervan for free breast health advice when it travels the district later this month.

People around The Far North can get free breast health advice when the Breast Cancer Foundation’s Pink Campervan visits from next week.

Each year, the campervan tours the country with two specialist breast nurses on board, taking life-saving breast health education to regional New Zealand. The aim is to spread breast cancer awareness in communities that may not have access to specialist health services, with a focus on visiting hard-to-reach, rural locations.

Breast cancer is diagnosed in about 160 Northland women every year and is the most common cancer in females.

Foundation NZ’s chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, is encouraging Far North locals to stop by to learn how they can protect themselves from breast cancer.

“Early detection of breast cancer is the key to survival. One of the best ways we can save lives from breast cancer is to spread knowledge about the importance of going for mammograms and being breast aware.

”Our friendly specialist nurses are keen to reach more New Zealanders with these life-saving messages. They can offer advice about how to lower your risk of breast cancer, what signs and symptoms to look out for and get you enrolled for breast screening. The Pink Campervan is a place where all women are welcome to connect with us and walk away feeling empowered to take charge of their breast health.”

Breast cancer is the most common female cancer, with around 160 women diagnosed in the Northland region every year.

“The good news is breast cancer is most easily treated when detected early - the 10-year survival rate for women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer via a mammogram is 95%. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to be breast aware from age 20 and to consider starting mammograms at 40.”

The campervan will be parked up at the following locations between 9am to 2pm each day:

Kohukohu township – Beach Rd (in front of the Canon), September 16.

Waimamaku township - Main Rd (outside the Resource Centre), September 17

Rawene Township – Russell Esplanade (outside No1 Cafe), September 18

Opononi Four Square, September 19.

Paihia shopping centre carpark, September 23, October 2

Woolworths Waitangi, September 24

They’ll be visiting further locations around the region until December – dates will be available at breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/pink-campervan once sites are confirmed.

