Bowls: Latest Northland bowls news

Northland and NZ bowling legend Ann Muir was part of the Whangārei women's team that took part in the National Fours and Mixed Pairs in Alexandra recently.

When our two teams left for the National Fours and Mixed Pairs in Alexandra I am sure that they were hopeful of a great tournament and expectations that they would do well.

They have certainly done that, qualifying in both events and then the Whangārei combination of Dusty Reader, Paul Price, Paul Shotter and Steve Smith were successful in reaching the semi finals and finishing in 3rd equal place.

The women, Diane Strawbridge, Ann Muir, Dawn Owens and Karina Cooper, were also successful in qualifying and finally going out of the competition in the round of sixteen.

This success was followed by three combinations qualifying in the mixed pairs and another success for Paul Price (his second medal of the tournament) and Ann Muir who were outdone by a jack in the ditch by their opponents when holding shot on the last end of their semi final match against the eventual winners of the tournament from the Victoria Club in Wellington.

Congratulations to all the players who put Northland on the map.

Clubs are reminded that their entries for the Centre Champion of Champion events close on March 10.

Please get your entries in promptly. The first event will be the Champion of Champion Singles, which are scheduled for the Whangārei and Kamo greens on March 27.

The winners of these events will represent the centre at the NZ Champion of Champion event in July.

The Centre Umpires Association Open any combination triples are set down for the Onerahi greens on March 11. Please contact Bruce Scott on 02102755069.

The next representative competition will be for 1-5 year men and women at Milford greens on March 14.

The open women will also play in Auckland on the same day - subject to Auckland coming out of Covid level 3 restrictions. Keep our fingers crossed.

The Centre Presidents day will be held at Whangārei greens on March 24.

This event is any combination fours. Entries to events manager, phone 0273298011 or email gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz

Club tournaments for next week:

March 6 - Mamaranui AC Triples; Onerahi AC Triples.

March 7 - Arapohue Mx Triples

March 9 - Kamo MX 2 x4x2 pairs

March 10 - One Tree Pt AC Triples.

March 11 - Umpires AC Triples.