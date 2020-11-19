Body on west coast beach thought to be missing diver

The search for the missing diver focused on a stretch of west coast south of the Waimamaku River. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A body which washed up on Northland's west coast is thought to be that of a diver who went missing two days earlier.

Police were notified of the find, on a beach near Waipoua, on Thursday morning.

Local iwi and police Search and Rescue had been looking for a man reported missing after going diving in the area on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman said police had yet to formally identify the deceased and follow-up inquiries were continuing.

His name will not be released until his identity is confirmed and next of kin have been notified.

Te Roroa kaumātua earlier placed a rāhui on the area and have asked people not to fish or gather shellfish along part of the west coast between the Waimamaku and Waipoua rivers.



The rāhui starts south of Waimamaku River at Motuhuru and extends to Koutu Pt near Kawerua.

It will remain in force until further notice.

It is just one month since the last diving-related death in the area.

On October 20 a man died after diving from a beach south of the Waimamaku River.

Emergency services were called and the man was airlifted by rescue helicopter to a waiting ambulance but could not be revived.