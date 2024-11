Black Power member Toa Pitman is wanted by Whangārei police. Photo / NZ Police

A “dangerous” Black Power member wanted over a violent family harm incident has evaded pursuing police in Whangārei.

Toa Pitman’s vehicle was spotted by officers in Te Kamo on Wednesday, a day after the family harm incident.

The 42-year-old failed to stop for police, sparking a pursuit.

The chase ended just over 2km away, when Pitman stopped his vehicle and ran off.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford said police discharged a sponge round during the incident.