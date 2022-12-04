World-champion Black Ferns Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (left, with the coveted Rugby World Cup), Renee Wickliffe and Portia Woodman were the real stars of the parade. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Santa may have been the official star of Kaikohe’s Christmas parade, but it was a trio of world-champion sportswomen who stole the show.

Fresh from their thrilling win at Eden Park, Black Ferns players Portia Woodman, Renee Wickliffe and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu displayed their gold medals and coveted Rugby World Cup trophy as their float made its way through a mass of rugby-mad spectators.

All three have links to Kaikohe, with women’s rugby legend Woodman famously born and raised in the town, Wickliffe her partner, and Marino-Tauhinu getting her start in rugby at the nearby Taiamai-Ōhaeawai club.

They were joined on the truck by whānau and local kids, with Woodman later telling the crowd that wherever she went in the world, she never forgot her roots and always called Kaikohe home.

Parade organiser Jay Hepi said the Black Ferns easily outshone Santa, who’s traditionally the star of the parade.

“People were just so excited to see them.”

He estimated more than 3000 spectators had lined the parade route.

“It’s the first time in years the whole street has been full of people. There was nothing but positive feedback from businesses and the community. They all said it was how parades used to be. That was our goal - to bring back the spirit of Kaikohe.”

In total, 27 floats took part, with the prize for best entry overall awarded to Te Whare Awhina o Ngāti Tautahi, whose float featured a real waka.

The parade was organised by health and social services provider Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi, which also hosted a Carols on Broadway event on the former Kaikohe Hotel site and ran a contest for the best-decorated home called Light Up Your Lights.

On Saturday morning, Marino-Tauhinu had to fly out early for a family event, but Woodman and Wickliffe thrilled locals by spending an hour signing autographs and meeting a new generation of fans at Taiamai-Ōhaeawai Rugby Club.

Perry van Gaalen (centre) is dressed to impress on the Pioneer Village’s steampunk float. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Delwyn Walker rides a replica Grout Brothers steam-powered buggy, originally built in the US in 1903, on the Pioneer Village float. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Kaikohe Speedway vice-president Steve Hannon cruises down Broadway in his production saloon. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Santa Claus makes his way down Broadway in a refurbished sleigh. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Santa Claus welcomes the crowd to Carols on Broadway, held on the former Kaikohe Hotel site after the parade. Photo / Debbie Beadle