Bay of Islands to host Oktoberfest X Oysterfest on Labour Weekend

Mike Dinsdale
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
The Little Oompah Band will be playing Bavarian favourite and popular hits ‘oompah style’ and lots of singalongs at the Oktoberfest X Oysterfest on October 27.

It’s one of Germany’s best known events and now an Oktoberfest with a twist is coming to the Bay of Islands later this month.

Beer and oysters combine forces in new Bay of Islands Festival called Oktoberfest X Oysterfest, which will be held at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri this Labour Weekend.

Oktoberfest X Oysterfest will feature craft beer, oysters, an oompah band, pretzels, strudel and pig-on-a-spit, and is part of the Savour Northland event.

People can dust off their dirdnl (Alpine dress) and lederhosen (traditional German leather pants) and experience some of the region’s best food, beer, wine and oysters.

The Old Packhouse Market will transform on Sunday, October 27, into a multi-zone festival site, with beer halls, stages, themed bars and food vendors as the region celebrates the long weekend, Northland style.

The Oktoberfest Beer Hall is located within the venue and will be serving the best Northland craft beer, with a selection of award-winning varieties from McLeod’s Brewery, and Bay of Islands Brewing Co. The beer hall will have all the Oktoberfest vibes, long tables, The Little Oompah Band playing Bavarian favourites and popular hits ‘oompah style’ and lots of singalongs will also be there. This area will be R18 and has restricted capacity.

A German-style Oktoberfest with a focus on oysters is coming to the Bay of Islands this month as part of the Savour Northland event.
The Brewers Guild NZ Beer Awards 2024 recently crowned McLeod’s Brewery as Champion Medium Brewery, awarding them an incredible 8 Golds as well as the highly coveted Champion New Zealand Beer.

Bay of Islands Brewing are another local favourite who will be providing their Schwartz Lager, pale ales and cider. All ticketholders receive a souvenir Oktoberfest X Oysterfest beer stein to keep (until supplies run out).

The Oktoberfest combines with a celebration of Northland oysters. These are at their prime in October, plump, delicious and packed with nutrients. The Oysterfest zone is located in the partly covered and outdoor areas and is all ages. Kids 14 and under are free with an accompanying adult.

For the non-beer drinkers there will be a range of great Northland wines and cocktails featuring local Black Collar Distillery spirits.

There will also be plenty of food trucks and DJs Ceekay and Venom to keep you stomping all night long!

Tickets are limited and on sale now at www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/oktoberfest-oysterfest/kerikeri.

Oktoberfest X Oysterfest is part of Savour Northland, showcasing Northland’s abundant seafood and produce, award-winning wine, craft beer, and boutique distillers.

More information at www.savournorthland.com


