The Little Oompah Band will be playing Bavarian favourite and popular hits ‘oompah style’ and lots of singalongs at the Oktoberfest X Oysterfest on October 27.

It’s one of Germany’s best known events and now an Oktoberfest with a twist is coming to the Bay of Islands later this month.

Beer and oysters combine forces in new Bay of Islands Festival called Oktoberfest X Oysterfest, which will be held at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri this Labour Weekend.

Oktoberfest X Oysterfest will feature craft beer, oysters, an oompah band, pretzels, strudel and pig-on-a-spit, and is part of the Savour Northland event.

People can dust off their dirdnl (Alpine dress) and lederhosen (traditional German leather pants) and experience some of the region’s best food, beer, wine and oysters.

The Old Packhouse Market will transform on Sunday, October 27, into a multi-zone festival site, with beer halls, stages, themed bars and food vendors as the region celebrates the long weekend, Northland style.