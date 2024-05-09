Judy Hyland [pictured with a former staff member] is sad to sell the Packhouse Market but says it’s important for her and Warrick to put family first.

The owners of one of Northland’s most iconic foodie destinations – The Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri – have made the tough decision to sell the property and business.

Judy and Warrick Hyland have listed the market, cafe, bakery and butchery, along with 5.6ha, two houses, and buildings spanning over 2000 sm2, on Bayleys and TradeMe.

Over the last 10 years, the market on Kerikeri Rd has become one of the town’s biggest weekend shopping and social events and is a significant player in the town’s economy and a popular visitor attraction.

Judy said there were “lots of reasons” for the sale, the main one being family.

“Warrick and I have six adult children with families.

“When we sat down and thought about the next 10 years of our lives and what’s important to us and our families, we needed to make some changes.

“We’re very proud of the Packhouse family we’ve created. Many of them really rely on the market for their income.

“But we do have to weigh up providing the community hub with our family and our future.”

Warrick and his dad purchased the Packhouse Market site - a former timber workshop and fruit packing shed - in 2012, and turned it into Hylands Ancient Kauri, producing bespoke native timber furniture and giftware.

Two years later Warrick and Judy established the Saturday market specialising in Northland-made and grown crafts and produce.

They introduced the Sunday market in 2018 with more of an eclectic mix, then a Friday night market with live music and some of the region’s best street food.

There are now over 150 stallholders, 26 people are employed in the cafe, bakery and butchery, and the markets attract thousands of regular customers.

“I do feel sad, it was my big dream and I’m very close to all the vendors there,” Judy said.

“I love the market, if someone buys it and wants me to help run it, I’d be happy to do that.

“I feel a responsibility to the community, but we can’t forsake our futures and families for that.”

Since Warrick and Judy Hyland established the Old Packhouse Market in 2014, it has become one of the Far North's biggest weekend shopping and social events.

The land and buildings are listed as a freehold going concern and are being marketed for sale by tender through Gary Lucas of Bayleys Bay of Islands, and Bayleys commercial director Ben Clare.

They come with infrastructure and consents to host weddings and conferences, plus a purpose-built covered stage and open fields out the back for large outdoor concerts.

Judy said there is also consent for more retail space.

Though the Hylands decided not to go ahead with the renovations themselves, “hopefully someone else will buy it and do it”, Judy said.

“We had hoped we’d be able to renovate the rest of the building and create a mall type of development, like the Riverside Market in Christchurch [a new seven-day-trading indoor market linking into a boutique network of retail, restaurants, cooking schools, cafes and bars].

“I hope whoever buys it keeps running the market and cafe.”

Blue River Orchard owner and stallholder Justin Topzand, who has sold blueberry icecreams, frozen yoghurt and smoothies at the market for the past decade, said the market was “a huge drawcard” for Northland.

“You meet people from Whangārei and Auckland that have come up to enjoy Northland, but specifically to come to the market because they’ve heard such good things about it.

“It’s an important local attraction but also for visitors as well.

“There isn’t a market like it.

“Let’s hope the new owner can drive it forward.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.







