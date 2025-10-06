Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay of Islands residents’ group challenges Government decision to fast-track Waipiro marina

Peter de Graaf
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Hopper Developments and Azuma Property are planning a 250-berth marina at isolated Waipiro Bay. Photo / NZME

Hopper Developments and Azuma Property are planning a 250-berth marina at isolated Waipiro Bay. Photo / NZME

By Peter de Graaf of RNZ

A Bay of Islands residents’ group is challenging a Government decision to allow a controversial marina proposal to go through the fast-track consent process.

Hopper Developments and Azuma Property are planning a 250-berth marina at isolated Waipiro Bay, east of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save