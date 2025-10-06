In its statement of claim, lodged in the High Court at Whangārei, the society stated the minister made legal errors, failed to consider relevant information, and took into account information that was irrelevant.

Information that had been disregarded included “serious reservations” about the project’s benefits by other ministers and the Northland Regional Council.

The society also said the companies’ fast-track application overstated the marina’s economic impact by counting short-term construction roles as if they were long-term jobs.

Society member and former Russell Boating Club commodore Jay Howell said locals were not against fast-tracking per se, but any projects that made it on to the list should offer genuine regional or national benefits.

“There’s really no urgent economic or social need for a superyacht marina in the rural eastern Bay of Islands. From my perspective, as a local resident, the referral to fast-track was a misguided decision made in Wellington. It’s good to see the Eastern Bay of Islands Preservation Society challenging this decision in the court,” he said.

The proposed plan for up to 250 boating vessels.

Hopper Developments chief executive Andy Grey said work was continuing on the marina proposal.

“Like any consent application, there is a lot of assessment to be completed in order to submit. For a unique offering like a marine development, this can take some time, particularly to get a design that has integrity.”

Grey said key parties would be contacted and informed at the appropriate time in the process.

Under the fast-track law, Hopper and Azuma now have a two-year window to lodge a more substantial consent application.

The judicial review application will be called in the High Court at Whangārei on November 7, but a date for the hearing has yet to be set.

In August, up to 100 people picketed a New Zealand First meeting in Whangārei where Minister Shane Jones was speaking, many raising concerns about potential environmental effects and loss of access to traditional kai moana gathering areas.