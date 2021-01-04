Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Bay of Islands hospitality businesses struggle to find and retain staff

Zane Grey's Restaurant and Bar executive assistant Melissa Bryne said they've struggled to hire and retain quality local staff. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jenny Ling
Hospitality operators in the Bay of Islands say it will take more than the Government's recent changes to foreign workers' visa settings to save their flailing industry.

At least 10 restaurants, bars and cafes in

