Catering to both international tourists and domestic visitors, it is positioned to take advantage of Northland’s highly regarded tourist route.

Set against a backdrop of mature trees and bush, the park enjoys a sheltered position ideal for relaxation and aquatic pursuits, with easy access to Paihia’s amenities and a few minutes from Ōpua and the car ferry to Russell.

The holiday park has 97 accommodation units including cabins and campsites (powered and non-powered) from cosy cabins to spacious family units. Each site is maintained and cabins have been recently upgraded with double glazing and refreshed interiors.

The Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park provides spectacular access to water activities in the Bay of Islands, and if you’ve got a spare $3m you can buy it.

There are 13 cabins in one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and family units; 12 waterfront sites for use by caravans, motorhomes or tents; 14 powered hardstand motorhome sites; 34 powered grassed sites and 27 non-powered grassed sites.

Recently renovated communal facilities include a commercial-style kitchen, al-fresco dining area with BBQs, TV room, high-quality ablutions block, a laundry with commercial-grade equipment and a campervan dump station.

There’s also an outdoor heated swimming pool, children’s playground, and a boat ramp to launch into a beautiful sheltered cove for water-based adventures.

The manager’s residence is a three-bedroom villa-style homestead with interconnected office and store.

The sales pitch said the park enjoys consistently high occupancy during peak periods, especially over Christmas and New Year, with strong visitor numbers supported by international travellers in spring and autumn.

‘’Recent upgrades to cabins, and renovated communal facilities have allowed for higher nightly rates and accelerated investment payback.’’

The Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park, on a prime slice of Bay of Islands waterfront land, is on the market for just shy of $3 million.

It says what sets this opportunity apart is the seamless management in place.

‘’The holiday park is expertly managed, fully staffed, and finely tuned for easy day-to-day operations with modern, well-maintained facilities requiring no immediate capital expenditure.

‘’The property is not only a thriving business but also presents several development opportunities. An existing resource consent for a 24-metre boat jetty and potential for additional high-yielding cabins or family villas, there’s ample room to enhance revenue streams.’’

Also, a large neighbouring hilltop residential property with magnificent views is available for separate negotiation, offering further opportunities for expansion.

For more details see tourismproperties.co.nz.



