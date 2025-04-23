Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay news: World War II recollections of a US serviceman in Northland

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
6 mins to read

US Marine Cary Ward (left) with comrade in arms Albert Russell in 1942.

US Marine Cary Ward (left) with comrade in arms Albert Russell in 1942.

The personal recollections of a US Navy sailor who was stationed in Northland during the latter part of World War II have revealed the human face of the thousands of US servicemen who trained here prior to fighting in the Pacific.

Cary Carlson Ward of Pensacola,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate