Bay News: Tribute to Chris Williams, Rawene church restored

Russell School teacher, Karen Young, with students Tyler (left) and Chloe displaying their artwork with an environmental theme. Photo/Supplied

Tribute to Paihia's Chris Williams

Chris Williams, trustee and treasurer for Focus Paihia Community Trust and involved with many other community groups, died on August 3.

He represented Focus Paihia on the board of the Paihia Historical Legacy Society (PHLS) that was established to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the Williams family to Paihia. Despite his name, he was not related to that family.

Chris was passionate about the history of the town, especially the untold stories of early interactions between Māori and Pakeha. He often lamented that for an area so steeped in history, it is possible for visitors to walk around Paihia and not be aware of how important the area was in the early formation of what is now known as New Zealand. It became his mission to solve this.

Chris Williams, Paihia stalwart, trustee and treasurer of Focus Paihia Community Trust who died recently. Photo / Supplied

In paying tribute to Chris, the chairman of the Focus Paihia Community Trust, Grant Harnish, said he got to know Chris after he retired from Far North District Council.

"He contacted us to see if there was anything he could do to help and little did he know his skills as an accountant would be called upon soon after when the then current treasurer resigned.

"I have no doubt Chris was busier in retirement than when he was working full time. He would have contributed at least 70 hours-plus per month to Focus Paihia alone but he was also busy in so many other aspects of the Trust."

He said the PHLS, of which Chris was an active trustee, intends to make another significant contribution to the town and one which will help people, both local and visiting, understand the significant history of this area, to the people who called Paihia home in 1823 and to those who came to call it home.

"Many who live in Paihia would not be aware that in 1923, the Williams family built the Stone Church to mark the celebration of the 100th anniversary." For more information on the Paihia Historical Legacy Society, go to– www.phls.co.nz

Child educator and environmentalist

Karen Young first came to Russell as a 22-year-old teacher. Now, many years later, she has returned.

"I was given a one-year assignment in a country school to infuse some fresh blood. It was the best start to a career because of the relationship between the community and the school, with the school part of everything that happened in the community."

She says the children had "real life" educations, especially around the international fishing competitions, which were a highlight of Russell life. She can name some of her students who are now parents themselves.

She later taught in Hurupaki in Whangarei in what was then a new school and where a wetlands area was established with the children being involved. She has taught at Ngaiotonga along with her husband Roger.

"These were kids from farms and seaside communities, their lives revolved around the environment, whether land or sea, and it's about working with the school's and community's strengths and bringing those into the classroom."

She taught in the river valley community of Maromaku, where they used the river to explore the migration of eels and native birds and for 32 years she taught at Ōpua School, making environmental education a priority.

"Joe Tipene was principal for 34 years and extremely supportive. On his watch, our Tui Garden Challenge was undertaken and between 2011 and 2013, the children experienced the wide variety of edible plants that could be grown at school and home.

"There was planting and caring for seedlings, beekeeping, recycling scraps, starting and maintaining three sorts of worm farms, using worm castings and worm juice in the school garden, and selling compost and hydroponics.

In coming back to Russell School, she has brought her environmental educational passion with her. She developed hatching chicks in their own incubator to sell and serve for breakfasts.

"Education is everywhere," she says. "It's not just about sitting in a classroom."

Thanks to Cris Aronson from Russell Lights for information supplied.

Rawene church restored

A landmark historic building in Rawene, which has been brought back from the brink of decay and restored to life, hosted its first community engagement recently.

The Category 2-listed former Methodist church opened its doors to a meeting of Heritage Northland Inc volunteers, whose first order of business was to acknowledge the restoration work with an official Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga plaque.

The meeting of the heritage volunteers marked the first time the building has been used since work began on it over two years ago.

Members of Heritage Northland Inc gather at the restored former Methodist Church in Rawene. Photo/Supplied

"The plaque marks the heritage significance of the building and is a small acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication that owners Lynn Lawton and Linda Blincko have invested into this building," says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland manager Bill Edwards.

"The result is a church that was only recently falling into disrepair, but which has now been repurposed as a beautiful residence for creatives to develop and showcase their work and a facility for community groups to meet."

Auckland playwright Geoffrey Clendon will be the first creative in residence who will stay in the building during October when he will research and begin writing a play, Te Whawhai Taake Kuri – The Dog Tax War. While in Rawene, Geoffrey will carry out archival research from documents at Clendon House, which was the home of his tupuna James Reddy Clendon.

The play will reflect on the Dog Tax, which was introduced in the 1890s, and was fiercely resisted by Māori in the Hokianga, culminating in a standoff in 1897 that almost escalated into full-blown conflict between government troops and Māori at Waima. The situation was de-escalated at the last minute by Māori members of Parliament.

The opening service was conducted in te reo Māori, reflecting the strong connection the Wesleyan Mission had with local Māori in what became the Hokianga circuit.

The restoration project was supported by a grant from the National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund – a fund for significant heritage buildings in private ownership administered by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. More info at thechurchrawene.com

Cycle route breaks new ground

Tourists and locals alike will soon have an alternative transport option once a cycle link is completed between Russell and Ōkiato.

Construction of the first section of the path was started in mid-July. Chairman of the Bay of Islands Walkways Trust, William Fuller, says the new track will incorporate the existing walkway between the two villages and create new paths to take cyclists and walkers away from the main road.

The first of several track sections will be completed over the coming months and this work will provide an indication of construction costs per kilometre. The entire trail is estimated to be about 9km and, once an accurate cost is calculated, funding will be sought from local organisations, charities and track users.

Work has commenced on the construction of the first section of the cycle trail between Russell and Okiato

The trail will include tracts of native bush that is home to indigenous birdlife and provides views of Cape Brett, Ōrongo Bay and Ōneroa Bay. Track users can also visit Ōmata Estate winery and cafés and historical sites in Russell and Ōkiato.

While the final route is still to be determined, it is expected that the new trail will connect Russell to Pou Herenga Tai, Twin Coast Cycle Trail and, Mr Fuller says, it is hoped the new track will open Russell up to cyclists seeking a safe commute to Ōpua via the vehicle ferry.