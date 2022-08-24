Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Tribute to Chris Williams, Rawene church restored

Sandy Myhre
By
7 mins to read
Russell School teacher, Karen Young, with students Tyler (left) and Chloe displaying their artwork with an environmental theme. Photo/Supplied

Russell School teacher, Karen Young, with students Tyler (left) and Chloe displaying their artwork with an environmental theme. Photo/Supplied

Tribute to Paihia's Chris Williams

Chris Williams, trustee and treasurer for Focus Paihia Community Trust and involved with many other community groups, died on August 3.

He represented Focus Paihia on the board of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei