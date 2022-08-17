Rotary representatives (left) Sue Hamnett and (right) William Fuller presenting pupils from Matatau School with free dictionaries. Photo/Supplied

Rotary Dictionaries for Schools

Each year the Bay of Islands Rotary gives out new dictionaries to Year 4 pupils at a number of schools in the area and to Year 7 pupils for Kura Kaupapa schools.

With term three having started, the dictionaries are on their way to the students. Each dictionary has the name of the pupil hand-written inside and they are presented to them in assembly by a Rotarian.

The schools that have received the dictionaries are Kawakawa, Karetu, Maromaku, Moerewa, Motatau, Opua, Oromahoe, Paihia, Pakaraka, Russell and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarere and Te Kura o Waikare.

All up, 160 dictionaries were delivered.

Jarrah Tuoro, the new clinical nurse manager for Kerikeri Retirement Village. Photo/Supplied

New clinical manager at Kerikeri Retirement Village

Kerikeri Retirement Village has appointed a new clinical nurse manager. Jarrah Tuoro is a registered nurse with a bachelor's degree in nursing and has worked in aged care for over 10 years.

She also has experience in orthopaedic, surgical and general medical care and joins the Village from a large Aged Care facility in the Australian state of Victoria.

Jarrah leads the Village's team of registered nurses and healthcare assistants and is responsible for reporting to health authorities. She ensures the Village delivers effective, safe nursing care tailored to individual residents, all in collaboration with family or a resident's nominated representative.

She is originally from South Auckland and spent many years as a staff nurse on the Over-65s Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation Ward at Middlemore Hospital. She was one of the first nurses to go through the Nurse Entry to Practice Programme, a national system to support graduate nurses in their first year of practice. She later worked as an orthopaedic nurse at Rotorua Hospital.

After moving to Australia Jarrah took a role as a general nurse in a prison which she describes as "a real eye opener" and something she won't forget.

She and her partner, who also works at the Village, have returned to New Zealand to be closer to whānau.

Celebrity chef, Jo Seagar, is a Hospice New Zealand ambassador who will be based at one Kerikeri property and giving cooking demonstrations for the property tour. Photo/ NZME

Hospice hosts house tour

Mid-North Hospice receives just 38 per cent of the funding required to keep the palliative care services free. The rest they must fundraise from within the community.

So they have initiated a tour of houses in the Kerikeri area as a fundraiser. Their long-term partners, Real Kerikeri, approached the owners of 10 houses who agreed to open their doors for people to explore their homes for this inaugural event.

The houses included in the tour range from one of Kerikeri's oldest properties through to a couple of new builds. Most are in Kerikeri although there are some included in outlying districts such as Te Kowhai Point, approximately 15 minutes from the centre of Kerikeri.

Celebrity chef, Jo Seagar MNZM, is a Hospice New Zealand ambassador who will be based at one property giving cooking demonstrations throughout the day.

At the end of the tour guests are invited to an after-party at Marsden Estate where there will be raffles, an auction and entertainment by local musician, Nick Scott.

Mid-North Hospice is hoping to raise around $25,000 from the house tour.

Saturday, September 24, 2022. Self-tour: 10am – 3:30pm

After-party: 4pm – 6pm at Marsden Estate.

Donation of $75 includes tour and after party.

Bay of Islands College hosting speed employing meetings in September. Photo/Supplied

Speed employing in Kawakawa

You've heard of speed dating. Now comes speed employing which is touted as a new way to find staff.

Speed meets will be running at Bay of Islands College in Kawakawa on Wednesday 7th September 9am – 3pm under the auspices of e2e Te Tai Tokerau.

They are designed for young people who are looking to leave school within the next six months or so.

The speed meet affords the young person the opportunity to participate in job interviews with employers who are looking to hire. Each employer will have six minutes with the young person to promote his or her business and potentially find a young person who fits the job requirement.

Participants will mark YES, NO or MAYBE at the end of each interview. The data will be collated and if there's a match, both the employer and the young person and their school will be notified about the opportunity.

Similar speed hiring events will be held in Kaitaia, Whangarei and Dargaville. Contact Jessica.Kean@education.govt.nz 09 436 8032