Northern Advocate

Bay News: Rotary Dictionaries for Schools; Hospice tour and speed employing

5 minutes to read
Rotary representatives (left) Sue Hamnett and (right) William Fuller presenting pupils from Matatau School with free dictionaries. Photo/Supplied

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

Rotary Dictionaries for Schools

Each year the Bay of Islands Rotary gives out new dictionaries to Year 4 pupils at a number of schools in the area and to Year 7 pupils for Kura Kaupapa

