Bay News: Musical Gala returns to Kerikeri, pop-up meetings on the Waterfront

The World of Musicals Concert with lead singer Ireland’s Ciaran John Olohan.

Musical Gala returns to Kerikeri

Direct from Dublin to Kerikeri comes the World of Musicals Concert, a collection of favourite musical songs brought together for a night of reminiscing and nostalgia and a singalong if you know the melodic genre.

Hit songs from various musicals are brought together in one show that is tailored to suit a cross-section of ages. The format is renowned as a stepping stone for the emergence of considerable showbiz talent.

Some of the cast of the World of Musicals Concert reaching out from the stage.

The cast consists of a hand-picked selection of stage talent from the UK, Ireland and Australia alongside some returning cast members from previous visits to Australia and New Zealand.

Many of the cast are already established theatre, opera and television performers across various international musical circuits. They are performing from the best of The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables to We Will Rock You and Sister Act among other favourites.

The leading male voice is Ireland’s Ciarán John Olohan, a singer and musician from County Wicklow. He trained under Philip O’Reilly at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin.

He comes from a significant musical background. He has worked in countries including the US, Canada, Australia China, Germany, Spain, Norway and the UK. He recorded his debut solo album Wicklow My Home in 2018.

The cast is literally on a whirlwind tour of New Zealand performing 12 concerts from July 1 at The Turner Centre in Kerikeri and finishing at the ASB Theatre in Blenheim on July 16 with 10 other performances around the country in between. For more information: https://www.turnercentre.co.nz/upcoming-events/

An important birthday celebration

Gardening, DIY and homewares store, Mitre 10, is celebrating its 50th birthday towards the end of June.

Nationally, the company is offering a prize package worth $120,000 if you enter online. First prize is $50,000 cash, there are two $25,000 cash prizes and 20 $1,000 Mitre 10 gift cards if you spend $20 or more.

Mitre 10 Club members are automatically in the draw for the gift cards, on receipt or verification of club membership.

Anna Valentine, the local plant-based chef from The Veggie Tree, is conducting workshops at Mitre 10 Waipapa

Closer to home, Mitre 10 in Waipapa is hosting several events on the weekend of June 22 in the garden centre. A mural is being painted live in store by local street artist Erika Pearce. As well as painting her own mural, she will be inspiring mini-artists, also known as kids, to come and join in the creativity and collaborate on a kids’ mural.

A winter wellness workshop is being conducted by local plant-based chef and author Anna Valentine from The Veggie Tree.

On Friday, June 21, there are workshops for kids to learn how to decorate a Matariki star cookie and on Sunday, June 23, how to build a planter box.

There is free face painting on offer, free seeds are being given away and the chance to win some prizes with a spinning wheel.

Business Awards up for grabs

For the past 47 years the Northland Business Awards, organised by North Chamber, have supported the business community by recognising local businesses both big and small.

The exception was 2020, the year of Covid, when the awards took on a community-based format under the name Northland Business Champions.

Entries are now open for the 2024 awards and the criteria is loosely based on the International Baldridge Business Excellence Criteria, which is a detailed “warrant of fitness”. There are 16 categories and North Chamber expect to receive around 92 entries.

Paul Linton, Kate Malcolm, Jesse Henderson, Doug Sturrock, Alice Hosted, Archie Sturrock (10 weeks old).

There are coaching clinics around the region before the award judging takes place in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Mangawhai. The clinics will provide some insight into what the judges are looking for. They are for one hour and are free.

All entries are considered for the Judges Choice Award and all business category winners are considered for the supreme award. The awards are designed to help develop excellent business practise in Tai Tokerau.

Various awards open and close for nominations at various times. The Northland Business Excellence Awards are open from May and close on August 2, 2024. Business judging takes place between August 12 and October 7. Judge visits will take place between August 19 and September 30.

Nominations for the Customer Choice Awards, the Employee of the Year and The Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame Award open on August 1 and close on September 20.

A number of events are held in the region prior to the awards presentation. There is a launch and wellbeing dinner in Whangarei on June 19, an awards launch at Ngāwha, a breakfast at Kerikeri and a cocktail event in Whangārei, all culminating in the awards presentation event at McKay Stadium in Kensington, Whangarei, on November 1, 2024.

Pop-up meetings on the Waterfront

Back in 2022, a Strand Project was initiated by the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board. The intention was to get community feedback on improving the waterfront segment of Russell, known as The Strand.

Jane Hindle from the Community Board set up a steering committee to be responsible for the process. It was decided, from a suggestion by Helen Ough Dealy, not to hold the meetings in the town hall but to have “pop up” meetings where interested parties could come along and have a say.

There were guest speakers involved. Robin Rawson answered questions on different types of parks and reserves, Heather Lindauer, a local historian, spoke on the legacy of the pohutukawas that line The Strand and Elizabeth Stacey from Northland Transport Alliance was the expert on “all things roading”.

Discussions on improving the Russell waterfront have taken place in April and May. An Activation Weekend takes place this coming weekend to brainstorm the key themes. Photo / Sandy Myhre

The community responded. There were 556 ideas emanating from the pop-up shop, 446 ideas to make The Strand and waterfront better, 175 opinions promoting small changes to The Strand and waterfront and there were 724 “likes” from Facebook posts.

Most people were concerned about cars being allowed to drive the length of The Strand, fewer suggested play spaces and parks, even fewer wanted to see more casual seating on the waterfront.

Several wanted improved landscaping, planting and accessibility and some wanted more picnic, barbeque and hangi places while others wanted to see more attractions in the form of history and culture along the waterfront. A few said do nothing at all and even fewer talked about erosion protection.

The Russell Activation Weekend is planned for Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 26, in the Russell Town Hall to brainstorm the key themes emerging from the pop-ups. The themes will be led by facilitator Denise Bijoux.

For more information: kororarekakorero.nz