Updated

Bay News: Musical Gala returns to Kerikeri, pop-up meetings on the Waterfront

Sandy Myhre
By
6 mins to read
The World of Musicals Concert with lead singer Ireland’s Ciaran John Olohan.

Musical Gala returns to Kerikeri

Direct from Dublin to Kerikeri comes the World of Musicals Concert, a collection of favourite musical songs brought together for a night of reminiscing and nostalgia and a singalong if

Latest from Northern Advocate