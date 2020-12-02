Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Mitimiti's vinyl loos, digital Kerikeri doodles, rubbish in Russell

8 minutes to read

The new Mitimiti toilet block encased in a plastic wrap that reflects the exterior environment.

Northern Advocate
BAY NEWS BITES

That's a wrap

Mitimiti on the west coast of the Far North sits between the entrances of the Whangape Harbour to the north and Hokianga Harbour to the south. It is Te Rarawa territory, rural

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.