Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Hospitality establishments join forces, Edmonds Ruins Open Day

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
6 mins to read
Sage Restaurant, 7 kms from Russell, combining with The Landing for dinner and lunch in October.

Sage Restaurant, 7 kms from Russell, combining with The Landing for dinner and lunch in October.

Hospitality establishments join forces

Paroa Bay winery and Sage restaurant, both at Paroa Bay near Russell, and The Landing on the Purerua Peninsula, are joining forces this month.

Sage Restaurant is hosting key personalities from each destination. Courses will be prepared by Sage and The Landing chefs and paired

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate