The cast of Blithe Spirit, a comedy by Noël Coward, at a dress rehearsal. Photo / Claire Gordon

The Black Box Theatre Company in Kerikeri is turning comedic as the company performs the Noël Coward play Blithe Spirit.

The work premiered in London’s West End in 1941 and was adapted for cinema in 1945. A second film version, starring Dame Judi Dench, came out in 2020.

The title is taken from Shelley’s poem To a Skylark: “Hail to thee, blithe Spirit! / Bird thou never wert”.

Coward had been thinking of a comedy about ghosts that centred on an old house in Paris, haunted by spectres from different centuries, with the comedy arising from their conflicting attitudes.

The play begins with novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife, Ruth, hosting a dinner party whose guests include Madame Arcati, a medium and clairvoyant from whom Charles wants to gather information for his next book.

He asks her to conduct a seance after dinner, at which the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, appears, though only Charles can see or hear her. Chaos and tragedy, as well as Coward’s trademark comedy, ensue.

The Black Box production is directed by Jenni Prisk, who left her hometown of Napier many years ago and moved to San Diego, California, where she established a public speaking and communications coaching agency in 1990. She now divides her time between Kerikeri and San Diego.

Taking the part of Madame Arcati is the experienced poet, writer and actor Vivian Thonger. Charles is played by Shaun Clarke, the former chief executive of the Far North District Council.

Christ Church filled to the rafters

Whenever there is a fifth Sunday in the month, the Māori Pastorate from Paihia and surrounds arrives at Christ Church in Russell to conduct the service. It’s a tradition that goes back about 30 years.

The service at the end of March was conducted by the Bishop of Tai Tokerau, Te Kitohi Pikaahu, and assisted by Bay of Islands Missioner the Rev Michael Tane, the Rev Te Hura Marsh and the Rev Agnes Cribb, priest-in-charge at Te Waimate Taumarere Pastorate.

The Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau, Te Kitohi Pikaahu, at Christ Church, Russell, on Easter Sunday. Photo / Sandy Myhre

From left, the Rev Michael Tane, the Rev Te Hura Marsh and the Rev Agnes Cribb. Marsh is holding the carved crosier presented to the Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau in 1914 to celebrate 100 years since the first Christian service was held in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Sandy Myhre

The church was filled to the rafters. There were 140 people attending, 54 of whom were part of an international group called Ywam – Youth with a Mission. Many of these were seated on the mezzanine floor, near the roof.

The service was conducted in Māori and English, harking back to 1835, when the church was being built. Missionaries bought the land from chiefs Rewa Wharerahi and Moka on the understanding that Māori and Pākehā would have equal burial rights. Missionaries from the Paihia mission district would row across the harbour to take services in private homes.

Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu brought a carved crosier that was given to the Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau in 1914 to celebrate 100 years since the first Christmas service was held in the Bay of Islands. He spoke about going to Taizé, the ecumenical Christian fraternity in France.

“Most Europeans speak four and five languages and I said I spoke three – Māori, English and Ngāpuhi,” he said.

In September this year, he is going to a Christian conference in Geneva because “I am the only one who is indigenous”.

The Rev Peter Minson, priest-in-charge of Christ Church, played guitar and led the singing.

The next Māori Pastorate service is in June. Christ Church is unlikely to have such a full congregation as at Easter Sunday but, as Minson said, “We are ever hopeful.”

A colourful run through Paihia

In a blaze of colour, the Bay of Islands Rotary Club-sponsored Colour Run took place in Paihia at the end of March.

Runners started off wearing white but were transformed into rainbows as they were showered with colour “bombs” at seven stations along the route. The colour bombs were made with corn starch that could be washed out, so no runner was harmed.

It was promoted as inducing a “smile from ear to ear, you’ll be laughing your way to the finish line in a frenzy of colourful happiness”.

Bay of Islands Rotary members being “bombed” at the start of the Colour Run in March. Photo / Donna Smith

All participants received a medal and spot prizes were donated by local businesses, including a helicopter ride, a Bluetooth speaker and a boat trip to Otehei Bay.

The run began and ended at Horotutu Reserve, next to the wharf in Paihia. The route travelled along the beachfront between Waitangi and the far end of Paihia Beach. There were various modes of progress including jogging, skipping and even hopping.

A young man called Dominic won the Bluetooth speaker for finishing first. Other spot prizes went to a family deemed the best dressed and the Otehei Bay trip went to visitors to the area who were awarded “the most colourful” at the end.

One of the families who participated in the Paihia Colour Run in March. Photo / Donna Smith

The Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board granted $1460 towards the run and the Rotary Club of the Bay of Islands raised $2360, which will be spent on community projects that in the past have included the installation of barbecues along the beach and sprucing up local buildings.

Colour Run events are held around the world and are inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi.

Sailing Club gets involved with the young

The Russell Boating Club runs a seasonal Youth Sailing programme after school from October through to March and during the January school holidays.

The dinghies used are Optimists, Open Bics, Starlings and Lasers. Jointly overseeing the programme are Jay Howell, Mark Thomson and Tristan Kiddie, who are all certified Yachting New Zealand coaches.

The club recently partnered with Russell Waikare schools to run a new programme called Rūnā, which has been developed by Yachting New Zealand.

The programme combines hands-on sailing experience with educational materials provided by Yachting NZ. The sailing teachers incorporate this into their classroom lessons.

Some of the children from Russell and Waikare Schools learning to sail at the Russell Boating Club.

There are three different modules in the classroom programme, designed for students in years 5 through to 10 but can easily be adapted for older or younger children.

Kōkōkaha focuses on designing sustainable energy solutions, Kōrinorino o Ngā Tupuna teaches understanding local settlement stories, geography and navigation and Moanamana, which focuses on restoring marine ecosystems.

The programme spanned seven full school days in February and March. More than 80 students were taught to sail in Optimist and Laser dinghies in Matauwhi Bay. Many of the students had never sailed before but, within hours, were confidently tacking and gybing around the bay.

Head coach Jay Howell said that, by the second day, they were confidently sailing on their own or with a buddy.

“Most importantly, the kids gained confidence out on the water, which will hopefully have greater life benefits.”