Bay News: Battle of the Bands; 26,000 cruise ship passengers to visit

The winners of the 2021 Battle of the Teen Bands, Kals Collective, from Kaitaia. Photo / Supplied

Teens get set to battle it out

The Battle of the Teen Bands, a competition hosted by the charity Be Free Youth, is back for a fifth year.

Judging first, second and third place, and a whole raft of 'bests' this year, will be local Californian rockstar and founder of Music Marketing Manifesto, John Oszjaca. He will be joined by Turner Centre manager and musician from the band T-Bone, Gerry Paul.

These two judges will be joined by ex-Be Free Youth student and mentor, Bella Mason, who has performed in countless venues around the Bay of Islands and now studies music in Wellington.

There is also a 'People's Choice Award' which lends a kind of Eurovision-style fun to the night.

Claire Gordon, programme facilitator for Be Free Youth, and the event organizer, said the competition gets better every year.

"We are always blown away by the standards set by these young people from all over our region - it's a pleasure to give them a much-deserved place on the stage."

The prizes awarded are donated by local businesses and individuals who support the concept of Be Free Youth. The programme forms the foundation of the competition, which provides music and life skills mentoring for kids aged 12 - 18.

There are sessions in which the youth work in bands, which builds on a natural love of music and increases self-confidence.

Last year, nine bands entered the Battle of the Teen Bands. Kaitaia band Kals Collective took first place, with Be Free Youth band Metaphorical in second place, and young Kerikeri band Under Pressure taking out third place and the People's Choice Award.

Battle of the Teen Bands takes place Friday, 4 November at the Turner Centre. Band entries will be open until all places are filled.

For more information: befreeplaymusic.wordpress.com.

Back to the cruise business

The two cruise ships which anchored off Takepa Point near Russell over the past week have brought business back to the Bay.

The Majestic Princess arrived on the 17th with 3,560 passengers on board. The Celebrity Eclipse arrived on the 19th with 2,850 passengers.

One of the first two cruise ships to visit the Bay of Islands in more than two years, the Majestic Princess. Photo / Supplied

Charles Parker, chair of Paihia Business Inc, said he didn't have the final figures for the spend from passengers from the two cruise ships, but there was a steady stream embarking on tenders coming into Paihia, Russell and surrounds.

"They did some retail, booked helicopter rides, went kayaking, booked tours to Puketi Forest, went to Russell for food and beverages, went to Kerikeri, booked a golf game or two, went diving, and some went on Fuller's Cruises around the Bay," he said.

It meant business for coaches and minibuses too, taking passengers to the various activities even as an estimated 20 per cent of passengers remain on board.

More than one passenger was reported to have "raved about the beauty of the area and the friendly people", and told the locals they were lucky to live there.

Five cruise ships are due in November. The Majestic Princess returns, followed by the Seabourn Odyssey and the Westerdam, and the Celebrity Eclipse returns with numerous ports of call on the way to the Bay - Sydney, Milford Sound, Dusky Sound, Dunedin, Christchurch, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland and, finally, the Bay of Islands.

One of the first two cruise ships to visit the Bay of Islands in more than two years, the Celebrity Eclipse. Photo / Supplied

At the end of the month, the largest of the cruise ships - the Ovation of the Seas, carrying 4,180 passengers - will anchor out to sea.

In December, seven cruise ships are due in the Bay. The smallest is National Geographic's ship Orion, with just 106 passengers on board, and largest is the Majestic Princess, which makes a return visit with 3560 passengers.

All up, there will be nearly 26,000 cruise ship passengers visiting the Bay of Islands in November and December.

Kerikeri Art & Pottery Art Market

ArtCraft Kerikeri is an enthusiastic group of painters and potters, working at the Cherry Park House in Kerikeri. Workshops and classes are also conducted there.

This year, after two years of restrictions, ArtCraft is having its annual sale in the Art Market at Waipapa Hall, off State Highway 10. There are approximately 60 members showing their artistic skills in ceramics and paintings.

Pottery from ArtCraft Kerikeri lined up in the racks, waiting for the kiln and firing. Photo / Supplied

The market will be replete with artists' paintings and ceramics for sale, live music, and freshly brewed coffee and baked goods. It's the place to buy Christmas presents for others or for yourself - or, you can buy a raffle ticket or a lucky dip.

The artists will be present and are available discuss their creations or to discuss how to become an ArtCraft member. It's a two-day event.

Contact: artcraftnz@gmail.com