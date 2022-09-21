Bay News: Rescue plan to save Tapahuarau pā site; chairman stepping down

Kerikeri Stone Store visitor host, Georgina Murphy, with some of the Browns Brushware for sale at the store. Photo / Supplied

A brush with history

One of New Zealand's oldest manufacturers has started selling some of its products in New Zealand's oldest store.

Auckland-based Browns Brushware has started supplying brushes from its heritage range to Kerikeri's historic Stone Store, along with its genuine waxed canvas tarpaulins.

The Kiwi manufacturer started trading in 1879, unveiling locally made brushware at an expo in Gore celebrating the first train trip from Dunedin to Invercargill. Their heritage of brush manufacturing caught the eye of Liz Bigwood who manages the Stone Store.

"The Store has been in business for 185 years, and the team are always on the lookout for products that would appeal to visitors to the Mission Station – whether that's authentic trade goods sold in missionary times or examples of quality Kiwiana that reflect the post-War era," she says.

The determining factor was the company's Superior and Native ranges of brushes made from wood, natural fibres and cast and pressed iron, similar to the brushes that were sold at the store in days past.

Almost a century and a half down the track, the brushmaking business is having a "deja vu moment" with natural materials increasingly making a comeback, according to fifth generation family member Ukiah Brown.

"We historically relied on materials like timber, agave, coco and palm fibre, iron, alloy and wire as a staple for construction of our brushware," he said.

Community trust chairman stepping down

Focus Paihia Community Trust chairman, Grant Harnish, is stepping down after 13 years at the helm.

He started the trust in 2009. The concept behind the start-up was frustration because there were so many little groups in the community and each was doing its own thing.

Grant Harnish, stepping down as Chairman of the Focus Paihia Community Trust after starting it in 2009

"Council would come to Paihia and say 'do you want rubbish bins?' and each person in each group would say they want pink and someone else would say they want blue and [the] council in the end would give up and go somewhere else.

"We wanted the trust to represent the wider range of the community so we could go to [the] council with a collective voice, as a united front," he said.

The trust began with Tania McInnes who Grant Harnish describes as being "brilliant at pulling the community together" whereas he was primarily concerned with the financial side. During his reign as chairman he says the trust has only turned down one project.

Of all the projects he has been involved with he says Horotutu has given him the greatest sense of satisfaction. What was once a car park next to the Maritime building, was turned into a green space. That, and starting up the Mountain Bike Park in Waitangi was fulfilling too.

Come November, when he stands down, it will be difficult to let go and allow someone else to take over the reins and he believes credit must go to the community.

"It hasn't all been plain sailing and you can't please all the people all of the time but it has been a privilege to be part of the community and it has taught me so much about working in the community and working as a volunteer but we have built up a superb base from which to work."

Stepping aside means he will have more time to work on his day job which is managing director of Salt Air and more time to spend with his kids. But he will remain part of the community and likely not be lost entirely as a volunteer.

Replanting to preserve archaeology

A major long-term rescue plan to save Tapahuarau pā site near Ohaeawai from being eroded has begun.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga has joined forces with landowners Terence and Suzanne Brocx, the Northland Regional Council, hapū representatives, Ko Waitangi Te Awa Trust and Waitangi Catchment Group members to address the erosion that threatens to destroy a pā site recorded by Rev Samuel Marsden in the early 1800s.

Christopher Walters-Court (left) and Paul Witehira, part of the planting team on the slopes of the Tapahuarau pa site. Photo/Supplied

According to Heritage New Zealand Northland manager, Bill Edwards, the group of stakeholders identified a solution. It simply meant planting trees.

"There were three options - do nothing; undertake expensive and invasive earthworks and install drainage; or address the erosion with planting. The last option worked out to be cost effective and brought a range of other benefits as well.

"This would have multiple long-term benefits, including stabilising the soil with their root structure and encouraging biodiversity," said Edwards.

Further up the hill and closer to the actual pā site, the group planted smaller species so view channels from the State Highway were not compromised. The objective was to shore up the land prone to erosion to preserve the archaeological features higher up.

Besides environmental positives, the project had additional economic spin-offs for the community.

Planting day at the pa site at Ohaeawai involved numerous volunteers. Photo/Supplied

A team of forestry workers carried out planting with seedlings supplied by Ko Waitangi Te Awa Trust. The plants were funded by Northland Regional Council, which also provided technical advice on planting.

Additional trees were donated by the families of Tauwhara Marae to create more diverse planting and to achieve a higher density.

"The project enabled people to be employed at a time when they wouldn't otherwise be working and it supported the work of the trust," says Edwards.

He believes this approach could be applied to anywhere in the country. Landowner Terence Brocx says the project was made possible because of the relationships created through the Waitangi Catchment Group.

Paihia Community Volunteer of the Year

The Focus Paihia Community Trust is seeking nominations for their Community Volunteer of the Year Award 2022.

The trust introduced the award in 2020 to start recognising and celebrating volunteers.

Amy Armstrong, trust co-ordinator and secretary, said they are seeking those who go the extra mile.

Kath Williams, the recipient of the inaugural 2020 Paihia Community Volunteer of the Year Award. Photo/Supplied

"We've got pretty special people in our community who do good for others and our surrounds, not expecting anything in return, just doing their bit to help the community to be a better place to work, live and visit."

The last recipient of the award - in 2020 because the 2021 event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions - was Kath Williams who set up the Paihia Op Shop in 2012 and continued to run it with a team of volunteers until her retirement this year. The op shop is now the biggest contributor to the Paihia Community Trust coffers.

Armstrong says if you know of someone in the community who you believe should be recognised and celebrated, please email your nomination, along with your reason why they have been chosen.

The recipient will be awarded at the Annual Community Update, to be held Wednesday November 16, and their name will be added to the Trust's volunteer honours board on display at the op shop. For submissions please email: info@focuspaihia.org.nz