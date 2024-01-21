Back to school is an exciting time for students, but expensive for parents. Photo / 123rf

The Northland school year is nearly in full swing and education reporter Brodie Stone has got the news covered. Today’s story is about the cost of school.

Northland parents grappling with the cost of returning to school say it’s an added expense to an already costly time.

However, some school leaders say covering the cost of stationery and food is a blueprint for more schools to follow so no students miss out.

Te Kura o Ōtangarei principal Danelle Unuwai said as a lower decile school, they are ensuring every student can attend and has the tools to learn.

The school utilises a government subsidy to provide basic stationery packs, as well as having no school fees and providing a breakfast club and lunches, which reduces a “large cost” from shopping bills, Unuwai said.

Some parents have recently approached her, concerned about the lunch in schools programme ending at the end of the year. It’s still up in the air whether the initiative will continue.

She said new families joining the school are “blown away” that everything is covered.

Unuwai said the school also sources laptops throughout the year for senior classes which are digital immersion. These are provided to whānau who can’t afford them.

Whānau also have the option of going to Taitokerau Education Trust to purchase laptops by paying a small deposit and paying back as they go.

The school does have a uniform, however only the shirt is compulsory, which she said builds a sense of pride and belonging for tamariki.

Te Kura o Ōtangarei School Principal Danelle Unuwai said whānau are always grateful that major school costs are covered. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Unuwai said they are working on educating whānau so they’re not enabled, rather, empowered to manage their money.

She’d like to see higher-decile schools opting to help whānau who can’t afford the basics.

Hora Hora Primary School Principal Pat Newman, who has recently stepped down from his role as Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association chair, said footing the cost of food, stationery and trips takes a “heck of a lot off” strained families.

Hora Hora primary school principal Pat Newman says students deserve to have the tools for learning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

However he did note that school uniforms can be extremely expensive for families with high school or intermediate-aged students.

“I would like to think most of them [schools] would have a second-hand buy-sell-swap set-up. I would hate to see any student not being able to attend because they can’t afford a uniform.”

One Whangārei mother told the Advocate she utilises Facebook Marketplace as much as possible for her daughter’s school uniform.

For $100, Nicola Tainui was able to fill her 11-year-old daughter’s uniform wardrobe.

What remained to purchase was a Chromebook, stationary and a PE uniform, with the cheapest Chromebook she’d seen costing $320.

While the Chromebook wasn’t compulsory, Tainui said it was a “highly recommended” purchase that would make learning easier.

She usually reuses school books that hadn’t been filled and “shops around” for other bits and pieces rather than buying the stationery packs.

“We’re lucky that we’re working it. But I do feel for families that literally have nothing left over.”

Even for Tainui, the beginning of the school year means dipping into her overdraft to cover costs. It’s something she’s done every year.

The store manager at Platypus Shoes in Whangārei, Ashlee Johnson, said she’s noticed an increase in back-to-school customers over the last two weeks, who are currently their “main customer”.

“They’ve been really prepared, they’re getting in way earlier than they were last year. Last year, I was finding maybe like the last week of January,” Johnson said.

Some styles are sold out, which she has to order, and the same goes for certain sizes.

Some schools have strict uniform policies, such as not allowing Crocs.

Johnson said many parents are purchasing a “full kit” which includes canvas shoes, socks and waterproof spray. Other parents are opting for more expensive shoes.

“The parents are really fussy, they want them to last longer”.

Some parents have been paying with cash from what is assumed to be Christmas money and choose buy-now-pay-later options such as Afterpay.

Regional commissioner for Work and Income New Zealand, Graham MacPherson, said budgeting money for school costs can be “tough” for whānau.

School uniforms, stationery and childcare costs may be covered for parents and caregivers on a benefit or low income.

How much certain families can get depends on their situation, including household income, as well as any money or assets they have.

“We may discuss ways to minimise school uniform costs, such as looking at second-hand options,” MacPherson said.

“We can also put people in touch with budgeting services to help them prepare for expenses, such as school costs.”

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.