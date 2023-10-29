Kawakawa School's kapa haka group is off to the primary school nationals in Nelson. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pride in their culture has been the driving force behind two Tai Tokerau [Northland] primary schools’ months of dedication to kapa haka.

They will now represent the North in the world’s largest junior kapa haka event - Te Mana Kuratahi - in Nelson, embarking on a trip that will mark for many their first time on a plane.

Beginning on Monday, October 30, Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre will play host to groups from the country’s top 46 primary schools, including Ngā Mātaapuna o Hora Hora from Hora Hora Primary School and Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa from Kawakawa Primary School.

Noah Reihana, 12, from Kawakawa Primary School, puts his all into practicing. Photo / Tania Whyte

Both schools join just five out of 46 mainstream schools that have made it into the prestigious event.

Kaiako Toni Waiomio from Kawakawa Primary School told the Advocate what followed from coming second at the regionals last year was hours of “pretty full-on” practicing and learning, including visits to marae and the places they sing of.

Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa will perform in Nelson this week.

In the lead-up to next week’s event, students are practicing every day from 9am until 3pm until they leave.

“I think to them, they like to carry on their whānau legacy, and it’s just our culture. We love our culture, and it’s important for their whānau to see them on the stage.”

“I think they know that they’re representing not only their whānau, but their school and community.”

11-year-old Aubree Cook is one of 36 students from Kawakawa Primary School who will compete in Nelson. Photo / Tania Whyte

The 36-strong group’s months of dedication will come down to a 25-minute performance that will be strictly timed and broadcast live on Whakaata Māori from October 30 until November 3.

Deputy principal at Hora Hora Primary School in Whangārei, Cheryl Vallance, said that 35 tamariki will be heading down for the event that has been months in the making.

“It’s a massive task, and I don’t know that people understand just how huge it is.”

Ngā Mātaapuna o Hora Hora will be in Nelson for the primary school kapa haka nationals.

This is the third time Hora Hora Primary School has qualified for the nationals, but the last time they did, the event was cancelled.

Vallance said she and other dedicated kaiako [teachers] have watched students’ confidence skyrocket, and have seen them connect to their culture like never before.

While a lot of them are feeling nervous, like those from Kawakawa Primary School, many are “just excited to go on a plane”.

“We just want them to do the very best that they can and come off proud of themselves,” she said.

“We know the standard and there’s some incredible performers, so to be part of that is such a privilege.”

Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa will perform at 1.35pm on October 30, and Ngā Mātaapuna o Hora Hora will perform at 9.45am on October 31.

