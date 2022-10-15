Action from a pulsating game between Australia and Scotland in a triple-header at the Northland Events Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There was no shortage of drama at the Northland Events Centre in Whangārei this afternoon as Australia, with two players sent off for dangerous tackles, overpowered Scotland to register their first win in the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Dejected Scotland players dropped to their knees after the final whistle while Australian players and fans rejoiced in their 14-12 win, which came in front of a near-capacity crowd filling the grandstand and terraces on a sunny afternoon.

In the second game, United States overcame a gutsy Japanese side to notch their first win in the tournament.

Try of the game went to Japan left wing Komachi Imakugi. She fielded a kick just inside her half, spotted a gaping hole in midfield and bolted 55m to score. Unfortunately, she got sin-binned minutes later for a deliberate knock-on. US won the match 30-17.

Scotland had the measure of Australia in the first spell and playing in favour of the wind, the Scottish lineout and driving maul were lethal weapons from which they scored a couple of tries to the delight of their passionate fans.

The Australians were guilty of conceding too many penalties in their own half and forcing 50-50 passes that played into the Scottish hands. Hooker Lana Skeldon scored Scotland's first try in the eighth minute off a driving maul.

Scotland looked to play a territorial game while Australia looked for width but were struggling to penetrate the staunch opposition defence, led by skipper Rachel Malcolm and hardworking lock Sarah Bonar.

Bonar's side put the heat on the Australian set piece and wing Rhona Lloyd nearly scored after breaking the tackle of Australia halfback Iliseva Batibasaga's, only to knock the ball on in a tackle half a metre before the try line.

Scottish fans came out in numbers but their team couldn't get the win against Australia. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Australia struggled to get out of their own half in the opening quarter and were guilty of a number of unforced errors.

Referee Lauren Jenner warned Australian players following repeated infringements close to their try line before awarding Scotland a penalty try shortly after for a maul infringement. Hooker Adiana Talakai was sent to the bin.

Australia's passes were at times laboured, they struggled to build pressure off good front-foot ball which was down to good Scottish defence.

The intensity of the match took its toll on a number of players and members of both sides needed medical attention at various stoppages of play.

Despite enjoying 63 per cent possession in the first half, Australia couldn't capitalise despite building good phases of play and stringing decent passes together.

But the Aussies upped the ante in the second half, got the legs pumping and used their front row to good effect to punch holes in the Scottish defence.

Bienne Terita touched down for Australia's first try in the 59th minute and the try was converted.

Replacement Ashley Marsters scored Australia's second try to take the lead after receiving a pass off a ruck and powering through multiple defenders. Her celebrations turned sour after she was sent off for a dangerous tackle shortly after.

Australian tighthead prop Eva Karpani was named player of the match.