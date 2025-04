Aucklanders with Northland homes can vote in local elections

Mangawhai ratepayers include non-resident Aucklanders who can vote locally in Kaipara elections

Thousands of Aucklanders with Northland holiday homes can vote in Te Tai Tokerau’s October local body elections.

This is allowed under legislation underpinning New Zealand local government voting.

A person who lives in one council area but owns a property in another can vote in that extra property’s local elections too, as long as they’re first on the national electoral roll.

Holiday properties at Northland’s Mangawhai and areas such as the Bay of Islands, Tutukākā and Doubtless Bay are popular with Aucklanders.

A person who owns an Auckland property and has a holiday home at Mangawhai can effectively vote for a mayor and community board member in Auckland, as well as a mayor and councillors in Kaipara District Council (KDC).