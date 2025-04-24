Aucklanders with Northland homes can vote in local elections

Mangawhai ratepayers include non-resident Aucklanders who can vote locally in Kaipara elections
Thousands of Aucklanders with Northland holiday homes can vote in Te Tai Tokerau’s October local body elections.
This is allowed under legislation underpinning New Zealand local government voting.
A person who lives in one council area but owns a property in another can vote in that extra property’s local elections too, as long as they’re first on the national electoral roll.
Holiday properties at Northland’s Mangawhai and areas such as the Bay of Islands, Tutukākā and Doubtless Bay are popular with Aucklanders.
A person who owns an Auckland property and has a holiday home at Mangawhai can effectively vote for a mayor and community board member in Auckland, as well as a mayor and councillors in Kaipara District Council (KDC).
Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske gave the example of a Far North District Council ratepayer who lived in Kaikohe but had a holiday property at Whangaroa.
That person could vote for mayor, their local councillor and local Kaikohe-Hokianga community board member where they lived.
But with their non-resident property they can only vote for their Bay of Islands-Whangaroa community board member.
Ofsoske has created a new online tool www.ratepayer.co.nz to help property owners nationally check out their extra non-resident property’s details and who they can vote for.
The site also has online non-resident voting registration forms to send to their relevant extra council.
Ratepayers who want to vote in the area where they also have their holiday home or business must fill out a non-resident ratepayer enrolment form and send it to the council where their extra property is located.