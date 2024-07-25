“The guys didn’t have time to take anything but did land some blows and cause damage with their weapons on our displays and security door before taking off.”

The Advocate understands that a nearby neighbour reported the incident to the police after they heard the alarm go off and saw plumes of smoke from the fog canon. They reportedly saw the offenders flee in a blue Toyota Mark X vehicle.

Northland Tactical Crime Unit Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper said the owner’s swift response had caused the young men to take off from the shop empty-handed.

He said the offenders had initially attempted to steal tobacco products but were unsuccessful in opening the cabinet.

“This was a frightening incident for the store workers, and we are providing support to them.”

The dairy owner said this was the sixth time their store had been targeted by offenders since they set up shop in 2019.

“We have been robbed four times and had to deal with two ram raids so far. We feel so helpless.”

He said most of the offenders involved in those incidents were young kids “who got off easy without doing time due to their age”.

The shopkeeper was even advised by some including law enforcement personnel to close his business to avoid the “stress.”

“All I want is for things to go back to normal and not close down business.”

He felt let down by the judicial system and said he had “no faith in it anymore”.

“If such youths feel fine about committing such serious offences, shouldn’t they be eligible for harsher punishments?”

Cooper said officers were working hard to find those responsible and were appealing to the public for any information which may assist.

Police were now in search of the Toyota sedan used in the robbery which was last seen heading in the direction of the Tikipunga suburb.

Reportedly the vehicle was stolen from a property in Jack St, Otangarei on Tuesday night.

People with any recorded dash cam footage of the vehicle are requested to come forward, Cooper said.

The public can use the reference number 240724/7653 or contact online and click “Update Report”.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.