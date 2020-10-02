After giving up hope of ever seeing gates across the entrance to their carpark unless they paid themselves, residents of Ahipara's kaumātua flats will get their wish granted after Far North District Council agreed to cough up for gates and lighting.

When NZME spoke to two kaumātua flat residents at Ahipara last month, they had given up all hope of ever seeing gates across the entrance to their carpark, unless they fundraised and had them made.

They had been told by the Far North District Council (FNDC) it couldn't afford them, and that locked gates would make access by emergency services difficult.

That has all changed now, with FNDC chief executive Shaun Clarke saying the plan was to install lighting, with solar panels so the residents wouldn't have to pay for the power, at the Takahe St carpark entrance by the end of this week, followed by two galvanised gates by the end of next week.

Des Mahoney of Kaitaia had already offered to install gates, saying last week that he had ordered a set from Dargaville.

Clarke said security at the pensioner flats had been on the council's "radar" for some time.

The council had talked to the residents, who had made it clear that they did not want gates, but that had changed of recent times.

"The issue was well raised, and has been dealt with," Clarke said.

"We can have 300 jobs like this from all over the district on our hands at any given time, and this one is well in hand."

A council spokesman said the gates would be lockable.

Mahoney, meanwhile, said the gates he had ordered would be put to good use elsewhere.

"I can use the strainer posts on the farm, and I'm sure I'll find a use for the gates, or someone else might need them," he said.

The request for gates arose from residents' frustration over their cars being broken into on a regular basis. One said it had been a problem for 10 years. She no longer used the carpark and another resident had resorted to removing the ignition barrel from his vehicle when it was there.