Kaikohe couple Annalise Orchard and Alistair Nicholson are rejoicing the safe return of their pet goat Dean. Dean was tethered to the front berm when thieves pulled up in their car and whisked the 4-month-old kid away on September 20. He was found wandering the streets of Waima- 24km away - by a couple driving home from work, four days later. The couple contacted Annalise and Alistair after seeing the Northern Advocate's story which was posted widely on social media. Annalise said Dean is happy to be home, but was missing his collar, causing her to believe he slipped his collar and escaped his captors.

Library programme back

Kaitaia Library's children's programme will resume soon with the return to alert level 1. Lego Builders begins again on Friday 3.30-4.30pm), with Tamariki Tune Time (birth to 18 months) on Thursdays, 10.30-11am, starting October 15, and Storytime (pre-schoolers) on Wednesdays, 10.30-11am, from October 21. A new programme, Tech Club Wednesdays, starts on October 14 (3.30-4.30pm).

Election candidates to speak

Te Hiku Media is hosting the second "Battle for the North" political

debate for the three northern electoral seats - Whangārei, Te Tai Tokerau and Northland - this Saturday at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, from 5pm. At the request of debate participants, Te Hiku Media has decided to make tickets available to the public, with allocated seating and appropriate contact tracing procedures in place. This will give voters that can't access the livestream an opportunity to hear their candidates in person.

The live broadcast starts 5.45pm. To watch the live broadcast visit tehiku.nz. For tickets visit turnercentre.co.nz. All debates will be made available on-demand at tehiku.nz.

Fish and chip shop shortlisted for prize

Paihia's Just Fish and Chips (JFC) is the only Northland company among 20 hospitality businesses across the country that have been shortlisted for more than $26,000 worth of Covid-19 recovery prizes, thanks to a "support local" hospitality competition.

Hospo Lifeline is a "positive takeaway from Covid" created by FirstEATS, an online takeaway directory and community project by restaurant discovery website First Table.

The winner will be announced today, the prize including support for online marketing, branding, strategy, financial and subscriptions from FirstEATS.

Highlighting plight of entertainment sector

Kerikeri's Turner Centre is taking part in a global day of action today to highlight the plight of the live entertainment sector amid the Covid-19 crisis. Venues across Aotearoa and worldwide will be lit up in red as part of #RedAlert.

Imported Covid cases

There were two new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday, with both imported cases detected in a managed isolation facility.

One person arrived on a flight from Ukraine on September 23 via the United Arab Emirates. The other person arrived in New Zealand on a flight from Pakistan via the United Arab Emirates on September 23 also.

The country's total number of active cases is 55; of those, 29 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 26 are community cases. New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1,479.