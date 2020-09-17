

Some of New Zealand's most popular kids and family entertainers are heading to Northland next month for the Hullabaloo Children's Arts Festival.

The festival is for the kids and the young-at-heart, where dancing is compulsory and giggling is unavoidable.

This exciting new festival runs from Monday, October 5, which is in the school holidays, until Sunday, October 25 during Labour Weekend.

It will present some of New Zealand's most popular kids and family entertainers including Anika Moa, Captain Festus McBoyle and Chris Sanders of Angel Star. There will be puppet shows from The Magic Playhouse, theatre productions and outdoor movies on the biggest screen in the land.

Advertisement

Festival director, Jackie Sanders said that the Hullabaloo Children's Arts Festival is an opportunity for families to have some fun together.

"Given the difficult year we have all had, we wanted to create something special for kids. It is important to bring these experiences to regions that often miss out and so we are excited that the very first festival will be in the Far North," Sanders said.

Hullabaloo will have its hub in Waitangi at the Waitaha Events Centre, but the festival is also heading out on the road, with performances in Kerikeri, Kaikohe, Totara North and Kaitaia.

The Hullabaloo Children's Arts Festival is visiting Northland next month, with some of New Zealand's most popular kids and family entertainers taking part.

"Our aim is to encourage the domestic family market to make Northland the destination of choice during the school holidays and Labour Weekend, it has been a tough time for local tourism as well as our event industry,' Sanders said.

''There are hundreds of things to see and do in Northland for families, we have shows all around the region and in venues such as The Pioneer Village, giving people a chance to explore."

Hullabaloo Children's Arts Festival tickets, which start at $7.50, are on sale now via Eventfinda.

For more information check out www.hcaf.co.nz or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hcafnz.