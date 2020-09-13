

A public meeting is being held in Broadwood, North Hokianga, on Tuesday evening to discuss the future of an iconic swingbridge. The pedestrian-only swingbridge was built in 1990 on the site of the town's original road bridge constructed around 1909 but was badly damaged in a flood a few years ago. It is currently unusable. The Far North District Council wants to demolish it but many Broadwood locals want it repaired. The meeting will take place at 7pm in the A&P Hall. All welcome.

Sentencing this week

Former Northland Regional Council chairman Bill Shepherd will this week be sentenced for discharging untreated farm dairy wastewater and contravening an abatement notice.

The 75-year-old and his company, Shepherd Farms Ltd, each face three charges of discharging a contaminant at his Purua farm while the latter is facing an additional charge of contravening an abatement notice.

His sharemilker, Robert Phillip, and Phillip Farms Ltd pleaded guilty to seven charges of a similar nature. They will be sentenced on Friday.

Covid cases

There were two new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday; the first is a returnee to New Zealand in managed isolation and the second a health worker who works in Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility. The country's total number of active cases is 97. Of those, 39 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 58 are community cases. New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1446.