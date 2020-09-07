Northland police are urging motorists to reduce their speed and drive to the road conditions following two serious crashes over the weekend where one person died and a woman was seriously injured.

On Saturday afternoon, a motorcyclist in his 50s died after a crash on Mangakahia Road, near Awarua. The death brought Northland's road toll to 19 for the year so far.

Then on Sunday afternoon, police were also called to a crash on Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei, about 1.30pm where a young woman was seriously injured and flown to Auckland Hospital after the vehicle she was in hit a power pole. Late yesterday she remained in the hospital in a serious condition.

The Police Serious Crash unit is investigating both incidents. While the investigations are in their very early stages, initial indications are that speed may have been a factor in both crashes.

Acting Inspector Steve Dickson said it was important motorists adhered to the speed limit, and reduced their speed depending on the road conditions.

"Northland roads are often narrow and windy," he said.

"The faster you drive, the higher your chances of being involved in a crash. As your speed increases, the distance you need in order to stop safely increases and it's more likely you may lose control if you experience an unexpected change in road conditions."

Dickson said when motorists get in a vehicle, they should always wear their seat belt, stick to the speed limit, avoid distractions such as cellphones and never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sunday's crash was at least the 107th time a vehicle has hit a power pole in Northland since 2016.