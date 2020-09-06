Call to measure carbon

Whangārei District Council wants districts to measure and report on carbon emissions.

It's calling on the Government to bring in an independent system of achieving this goal.

It wants the New Zealand Government to implement a scheme based on a model from the United Kingdom operated by its department for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Advertisement

The council's call was decided at an August 13 extraordinary council meeting. It was decided on by mayor Sheryl Mai using her casting vote on the 14-member council.

Feedback for Kaeo road work plans

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is about to begin work on installing kerb build-outs and a raised centre median island on SH10 outside the Wesleydale Union Church in Kaeo's main street (State Highway 10) to make it safer for pedestrians to cross.

It is now inviting public feedback (email northlandproject@nzta.govt.nz) by September 30.

Subject to any design changes as a result of community feedback, the crossing point is expected to be installed before the end of the year.

Candidates speaking

Kaitaia and Doubtless Bay BPW will host a public meeting with general election candidates at the Te Ahu theatre in Kaitaia on Thursday, September 24, 6pm to 8pm. All the Northland electorate candidates are expected.

Cow attacked, search on for dogs

The Far North District Council is investigating a report that two dogs attacked a cow in Kaitaia the week before last.

The report came via the police from a motorist in Donald Lane at a little after 5.30pm on Wednesday afternoon. An animal management officer was there within 30 minutes, and found an injured cow but no sign of the dogs.

The officer contacted the farmer, and waited there for the farmer to arrive before patrolling the area, but again there was no sign of the dogs.

A council spokesman said animal management staff would contact the witness to take a statement.

"The information we currently have is that a brown and a black dog were involved in the attack," he said last week.

Animal management officers would be contacting dog owners in the area. They were also undertaking regular, intensive patrols of the area, and had followed up a number of leads, visiting several properties in an effort to locate the dogs, so far without success.

The owner of the cow was being updated daily.

Lotto winners

One lucky Powerball player from Auckland took home $4 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday's draw.

The $4,200,000 million prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

NZ's Father's Day Triple Dip promotion was also drawn and 80 extra prizes were up for grabs including five Ford Ranger Raptors (+ORC), and 75 prizes of $5,000 cash. One of the winning vouchers for a Ford Ranger Raptor was purchased at

Paper Plus in Whangārei. The voucher number is

290977. For full results go to mylotto.co.nz