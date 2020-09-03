Fire at Carter Holt Harvey

A worker at the Carter Holt Harvey LVL plant at Marsden Pt was transported to Whangārei Hospital after suffering burns to his hands.

The incident happened about 11.30am on Tuesday and it's understood the fire was caused by an extractor fan.

Two fire appliances from Ruakākā, and one each from Waipū and Whangārei were called to the scene.

The whole plant was evacuated.

The worker did not suffer serious injuries.

Man accused of stabbing

A man accused of a stabbing on a service station forecourt was further remanded in custody when he appeared in the Kaikohe District Court this week. Simon Van Duyn, 33, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court by audio-visual link on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The stabbing is alleged to have occurred at Ngāpuhi Service Station in Kaikohe on August 22. The victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. Van Duyn allegedly fled the scene and was arrested days later in Auckland. He is expected to apply for bail when he next appears in court, also by audio-visual link, on September 22. He also faces unrelated charges of assault on a person in a family relationship and breaching community work.

Variety of charges for David Mane

A 19-year-old Far North man who triggered a week-long police manhunt after he allegedly shot a man at close range in Moerewa on June 20 will apply for bail next month. David Mane appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday on a long list of charges ranging from wounding with a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to reckless driving and causing harm by posting digital communications. He was further remanded in custody but indicated he would apply for bail when he next appears in court by audio-visual link on September 22. Mane was arrested in Kawakawa a week after the shooting following a tip-off to police.

Delay in roundabout construction

Construction of Kaitaia's roundabout, on the intersection of North Rd and Matthews' Ave, has been delayed a month by the effort the NZTA is making to re-open SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge, which has been closed for six weeks by slips.

Steve Mutton (NZTA) said last week that detailed design and procurement for the project would be completed by the end of this month, with construction scheduled to begin in the spring and be completed within three months, depending on weather.

A road safety audit had identified that a "mini-roundabout" would be the safest and most effective method to "calm" current traffic volumes and increase safety. That differed from a traditional roundabout in that only the central 3.5m part of the 12m island would be raised, enabling heavy vehicles to travel over the outer 8.5m radius of the island, requiring less space and allowing easier and safer manoeuvring through the intersection.

Two on cannabis charges

Two Kerikeri men have appeared in court in relation to a major cannabis growing operation. Luong Vu Nguyen, 39, and Ve Tien Nguyen, 46, were arrested after police found and destroyed 2000 cannabis plants in Kerikeri on July 28. Both men appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday charged with cultivating cannabis possession of cannabis for supply. They are due back in court on October 6.

Athlete and coach to speak

International athlete Mary Davies, alongside her coach Ian Babe, will feature at a discussion evening tomorrow at 7pm at Trigg Stadium in Whangārei. The renowned Ruakākā runner will speak about her success on the world stage, as well as the innovative training ideas she used for marathon, cross country, road and middle distance running.

Supper will be provided afterwards through a gold coin donation. Please RSVP to the email address - info@athleticswhangarei.co.nz

Northland Covid tests

As at August 30, a total of 7402 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across Northland. Of those, 38.3 per cent identify as Māori.