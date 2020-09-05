Maramataka, the traditional Māori lunar calendar used to guide planting, harvesting, fishing and hunting, is experiencing a revival in Northland. Reporter Jenny Ling finds out what's behind the growing interest.

Northland educator and environmental activist Heeni Hoterene has super-close connections to the whenua.

At her 65ha block of ancestral Māori land in Mōtatau, 50km north of Whangārei, she's surrounded by native bush that hosts an abundance of ancient puriri, tōtara and kōwhai.

Her daughter Terra Madre's name is the Italian for Mother Earth, and her sons Otane and Ouenuku are named after phases of the moon.

Hoterene is also an Aotearoa representative of Slow Food International, a global movement working to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions and counteract the rise of fast living.

Because her house is totally off-grid and has no freezer, she's constantly thinking of ways to be self sustainable.

That's where maramataka comes in: the traditional Māori lunar calendar used to guide planting, harvesting, fishing, and hunting.

"Maramataka is learning how to grow food, and plant at the right time, and fish at right time," Hoterene said.

"We believe the maramataka is another taonga from our tupuna to assist at enhancing the wellbeing of our whānau.

"As Māori, and as any other people who feel a connection to the environment, it's about understanding that connection.

"If not, you can learn.

"You can watch the moon cycle, learn about moon phases and the best time for planting."

ACCORDING TO the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, a typical lunar month cycle lasts 29.53 days.

Each night carries a name, according to the maramataka.

In maramataka Māori there is a right time for everything, including planting and harvesting vegetable crops. Photo / Mike Cunningham

For example, whiro is the first night of the new moon, tirea is the second night, and so on until mutuwhenua, the last night.

The cycle starts again with the appearance of the next new moon.

According to the maramataka, there are good and bad days for planting crops.

The gravitational pull of the moon is thought to influence how much water is in the soil. The amount of light coming off it is thought to be another contributing factor.

But for Hoterene - whose tupuna spent thousands of years observing the environment and passing on their knowledge to successive generations - there's a lot more to maramataka than just gardening.

"Our maramataka Māori connects us to the environment," she said.

"It's about aligning with the seasons, the moon and planting and fishing, but there's also a right time for communication according to the lunar cycle and a right time for having meetings and self-care.

Now that we're in early September, on a descent of a full moon, we can expect to have more energy. Photo / file

"There's a time for rest and a time for productivity.

"To me it's about reclaiming our time, space and energy.

"It's a whole way of living, and of utilising the framework of our indigenous knowledge."

WHEN SHE was a teenager, Hoterene used to visit the land she and her cousins came to inherit from her parents and grandparents.

She now grows vegetables year-round in the same spot her tupuna did.

Hoterene is also on a mission to revive the practice of maramataka.

She passes on knowledge from the manuscripts and diaries of her children's great-grandfather, Ihaka Poata, along with documents inherited from her kaumātua from Whangaroa.

She runs workshops around the country and works with schools, early childhood centres and teachers to include the practice in their curriculums.

To date she has trained more than 5000 people of varying ages and ethnicities.

Maramataka is enjoying a "massive revival", she said.

"I've been practicing for 16 years, and there's been a growing movement over the past four years nationally. We're leading the way here in Northland."

The interest peaked during Covid 19 lockdown, when Hoterene noticed her following on social media had increased.

Heeni Hoterene has a saying: "No kumara no people". This comes from her ancestor Hineamaru of Ngāti Hine and highlights the need for food security. Photo / Mike Cunningham

At the time she was giving daily updates and advice on Tautoko FM.

"People were feeling anxious and worried. Everyone was at home wondering what was going on," she said.

"I tried to give them inspiration and affirmations, all based on our indigenous knowledge.

"Later, women would stop me in the street and say 'thank you, you really helped me get through the lockdown'."

Hoterene said it's important to be aware of our energy levels, which change according to the lunar cycle and seasons.

Whiro – the new moon - is associated with low energy because it's the first moon in the cycle and "like anything at the beginning it's often difficult".

During autumn pātaka kai should be full of food ready to sustain families through winter.

Winter is a time for wānanga (higher learning) and professional development. It's a time for self-reflection and setting goals.

Now that it's early September, on a descent of a full moon, we can expect to have more energy.

"By the time we come into spring we're planting not only in the garden, we're planting seeds of actions that need to be taken from the wānanga we did in winter.

"This is the time to get moving, and get things happening. Especially with lockdown, we spent a long time being inactive, so it's time to get out and physically get moving."

THE BENEFITS of maramataka are numerous and multifaceted.

The practice provides a greater consideration for behaviours of loved ones, and an appreciation of whanaungatanga and relationships.

It brings whānau together and gives a greater understanding of kaitiakitanga and protection of the environment.

"Indigenous knowledge is a real gift, especially for us in Northland, we all live so close to the environment," Hoterene said.

"We're really privileged in comparison to other parts of the country.

"Northland residents need to recognise the beauty of this place, but also the history, and be better in tune with the environment which is really good for our health.

"Everything has an ebb and a flow.

"Often people are rushing around getting things done, meeting deadlines and pushing through - wouldn't it be better if you waited for the right moment and the right moon to get things done?"

Heeni Hoterene's top maramataka tips

• Today is takirau, which comes just after a full moon. This means the week ahead, especially from Wednesday to Saturday, is great for planting and fishing.

• There's a Māori saying "when the kōwhai trees are blooming the kina are fat" - so now is a good time to go to the beach and harvest kai.

• If you haven't got access to a garden, help other people who have one, or join a community garden.

• Share an excess of produce with friends and whānau.