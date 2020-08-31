NorthTec open day

Anyone interested in vocational training next year should go to a NorthTec open day on September 11. The event will run from 11.30am to 2.30pm at the Interactive Learning Centre on NorthTec's Raumanga campus in Whangārei, via Gate 1 on Raumanga Valley Rd. Academic staff will be available to discuss the various study options, ranging from Level 2 certificates to diplomas and degrees. There will also be support staff on hand to help with inquiries related to finances and assistance while learning, and campus tours will be available. Nearly 40 NorthTec programmes are being offered fees-free, and the fees-free portfolio for 2021 will be updated as decisions are made at government level.

Four years not three

New Zealand's local government elections should be held every four years.

That's according to the Whangārei District Council. It voted to support Local Government New Zealand's call for this at its August 13 extraordinary council meeting.

It said the local government electoral cycle should be extended from three to four years.

Free light bulbs

Ten thousand light bulbs are being given away to Kaitaia residents in a Salvation Army–Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority ( trial. Every one of the 2000 households in urban Kaitaia will receive a letter with a voucher that can be redeemed for up to five free, energy-efficient LED light bulbs. The bulbs lead to energy efficiency and reduced power bills. The vouchers are redeemable until September 5 at The Salvation Army Kaitaia centre, at 138 Commerce St. This event will take place under level 2 and residents need to check their letters to see which days they can redeem their voucher.

Tauraroa performing arts festival

It is the time of the year again that Tauraroa Area School is putting on its annual festival of performing arts showcase, TAS Creative, at Forum North, on September 16, starting at 7pm. This year the show will feature the school kapa haka roopu who will give a rousing opening to the night and this performance will be followed by drama, school junior and senior concert bands, school junior and senior choir, soloists competing in the final of the TAS Got Talent competition (vocal, guitar instrumental, Thai dance) plus the finals of the school's Wearable Arts competition. Entry is $10 for adults and $50 for children.

Seven-thousand Covid tests

A total of 7070 Covid-19 tests have been done in Northland between August 10 and August 30. Of those tested, 60.5 per cent identified as non-Māori with 39.5 per cent identifying as Māori. There are no positive Covid-19 cases in Northland.