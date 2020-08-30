Whangārei's disability support service Tiaho Trust has organised an event to let the disabled community know what candidates in October's general election have to say on disability issues.

The trust has organised a meet-the-candidates event in Mahitahi Hauora's Rata Room, at 28 Rust Ave, from 1pm to 3pm on Wednesday.

The meeting is a chance for people to hear what each candidate has to say about disability issues that are going to affect the community. NZ Sign Language interpreters will also be at the meeting.

• If you are standing in the elections or putting on a meet-the-candidates event in Northland, email details to elections@ northernadvocate.co.nz.

Last chance to avert strike

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says mediation, scheduled for tomorrow, is the last chance to resolve the impasse that has led to scheduled strike action on Thursday.

NZNO issued a strike notice covering some 3200 Primary Health Care (PHC) nurses and receptionist/administration staff across more than 500 practices and accident/medical centres nationwide. Northland has around 170 members in 30 workplaces covered by the Primary Health Care multi-employer collective agreement.

NZNO industrial adviser Chris Wilson says additional Government funding will need to be provided quickly to PHC employers if a resolution is to be reached.

Crash victim airlifted

Advertisement

A man in his 20s was flown to Whangārei Hospital with head injuries after a crash near Kaeo on Thursday evening. The single-vehicle smash occurred on State Highway 10 between Pupuke Rd and the one-lane bridge, with the car coming to rest upside-down beside the road. The vehicle's occupants were out of the car when emergency services arrived and initially deemed to be moderately injured. Conditions made it too dangerous for the Northland Rescue Helicopter to land on the road so the injured man was taken to the helipad at Whangaroa Health and airlifted from there. Police, Kaeo Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance also responded. The Mangonui brigade was called out but not required.

Pair arrested after pursuit

Two men were arrested after a short police pursuit in Whangārei early yesterday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Pat Waters said police were notified that someone was doing a burnout and a short pursuit ensued down Kiripaka Rd just after midnight on Saturday.

A vehicle was located up a driveway and two males were arrested. They will face driving charges.

Eventfinda gets nod for bookings

Venues and Events Whangārei, which is part of Whangārei District Council, has announced

Eventfinda as its exclusive ticketing partner for Forum North Entertainment Centre.

Forum North audiences will be able to buy tickets from the Eventfinda website and across the Eventfinda nationwide network - including the Te Manawa the Hub Information Centre.

"Whangārei District Council is thrilled to be entering into a partnership with Eventfinda NZ to provide exclusive ticketing services for Forum North Entertainment Centre," said venues and events manager Carina de Graaf.