Whangārei police have recovered a BB gun and a knife following a stand-off between students at Kamo High School.

The incident happened about 11.20am yesterday, with a group of students who were in possession of knives and another person who had a firearm.

A person of interest left the scene in a car by the time police arrived but he was located a short time later and a BB gun and a knife were recovered.

Three students have been spoken to and are being co-operative with police. They will be referred to Youth Aid. Police are also working closely with the school to see what additional support could be provided going forward.

Kamo High principal Natasha Hemara did not respond to messages seeking comment on the incident.

Pair removed from airplane

Police were called to an incident at Whangārei Airport shortly after 2pm on Monday, where a person alleged another person was in possession of an explosive item. Police did an extensive search of the person's belongings and the plane, and no items of concern were found.

The matter was resolved and two people – a man and a woman who are believed to be related – are assisting police with their inquiries.

Air New Zealand confirmed the "potential security concern", in which security protocols were immediately put into place with the passenger and their luggage removed from the aircraft.

Man charged over injuries

A 33-year-old man who was wanted by police following an incident in Kaikohe over the weekend has been arrested.

He is being charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will be appearing in court.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and was transported to hospital. Police are not treating it as a random attack.

