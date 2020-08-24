A Whangārei bus driver believes enforcing mandatory mask-wearing on public transport will be difficult for drivers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday face masks must be worn on public transport from Monday under alert level 2.

The local driver, who wished to remain anonymous, said rule enforcement was always an issue for bus drivers.

"We're the bus drivers and we can't be the police at the same time but, on the other hand, we have to be responsible so enforcement, I think, is an issue," he said.

"But if that's the rule and someone doesn't comply, then you have to stop the bus and they have to get off, that would be the standard procedure but the bus company needs to work out how to do that."

The driver, who had worked in the industry for three years, said he was happy with the rule if the Government felt it was necessary.

"I don't have any resistance, if the medical experts think it's important, I agree with them and am willing to go along with it, I think they are doing a great job."

Aimee Farrier-Hansen from Raumanga, seen here with her homemade mask, hoped people would be kind to bus drivers in the face of this new rule. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Regional Council community resilience group manager Tony Phipps said the council would be engaging with contractors, schools, Ministry of Education, New Zealand Transport Authority and other stakeholders today to devise a plan for Northland's public transport come Monday.

While there were many questions yet to be answered, Phipps said the large number of school children who used the bus to get to school would be the biggest issue to consider.

Raumanga mother-of-two Aimee Farrier-Hansen rode the bus almost every day and had been wearing her homemade mask since Northland went into alert level 2 two weeks ago.

"I think a lot of people won't like [wearing masks]," she said.

"If they supplied [masks] at the bus door, it might be all right."

Farrier-Hansen hoped people would understand it was not bus drivers' fault the rule was in place and people would treat them with respect.

Another woman rode the bus every day to attend her beauty therapy course at the Evolution School of Beauty, Massage and Spa on Cameron St.

The 17-year-old wore a mask while on public transport but only because it was a requirement from the school.

"I just think it defeats the purpose if no one else is doing it and if we are not changing [the masks] as regularly as we need to," she said.

Regarding Ardern's announcement, she said she was sceptical over whether people would abide by the rule.

"If it's going to work and people are actually going to follow it, it's a good idea but I don't see that happening."

Northland Chamber of Commerce head Steve Smith said Northland's business community had handled the current level 2 restrictions fairly well but that could change if the lockdown was extended further.

Smith said with Northland effectively cut off from the rest of the country, given Auckland's level 3 lockdown, the accommodation sector was being hit under level 2.

The hospitality sector seemed to be coping fairly well. With Aucklanders not allowed out of their region, it seems that locals were backing their local venues.

The construction sector seemed to have plenty of building supplies but an extended lockdown could affect things like asphalt, which has to come from Auckland. The manufacturing sector could struggle to get parts and products if the lockdown was extended further.

Smith said it was too early to say how the latest lockdown had impacted on the region's retail sector.

He said the vehicle market seemed to be doing well, as people who would normally have gone on a holiday are instead upgrading their vehicles, with second-hand car sales buoyant.

But, Smith said, if the lockdown was extended or alert levels lifted, in Northland that could all change.

''I think we are okay for the next 10 days or so, in terms of supply chain but if it goes on longer then I think we will see some transportation and supply issues here.''

At its meeting yesterday, the Northland Mayoral Forum decided to formally approach the Government for dispensation that allows visitors into the region through Auckland and for Northlanders to travel south during future restrictions.

Forum chairman and Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith said the key was for the authorities not to neglect Northlanders and businesses during levels 3 and 4 in particular.

"We still don't have a safe passage through Auckland, so we need to find a way to develop that in future so Northland is not isolated from the rest of New Zealand. But the most important thing is it must be done safely," he said.