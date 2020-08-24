

Ngāpuhi says an Auckland-based dentist's plan to offer free treatment in Northland is a great idea but the timing — in the middle of a Covid outbreak — is all wrong.

High-profile Ngāpuhi dentist Dr Scott Waghorn was turned back at the Te Hana checkpoint when he tried to enter Northland with four fully-equipped mobile dental clinics on Thursday. A fleet of campervans for staff accommodation was also part of the convoy.

Waghorn, whose hapū is Ngāti Torehina from Matauri Bay, had planned to set up mobile clinics at Kaikohe, Matauri Bay and Horeke to offer free dental treatment to people in need.

There are conflicting reports as to whether the convoy was ordered to turn back due to Covid alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland, or agreed to go back because of concerns within Ngāpuhi.

For now Te Rūnanga-ā-iwi Ō Ngāpuhi is effectively saying ''thanks but no thanks'' to Waghorn's dental care offer.

Interim chief executive Sam Napia said with a Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland and zero cases in Northland, now was ''not the right time to bring dental or any unplanned health resource from Tāmaki Makaurau''.

Napia said the rūnanga was grateful to the dentist for offering to bring his skills to Te Tai Tokerau, where a lack of good, affordable and accessible dental care had long been a serious health issue.

''Māori, particularly our tamariki, are over-represented in New Zealand's poor oral health statistics, and we know the system needs a shake-up, so we tautoko this kaupapa.''

Napia said it was essential to Northlanders' safety that travel out of Auckland be restricted as long as the city was under level 3 lockdown.

He told Te Ao Māori News he only found out the convoy was on its way when it was stopped at Te Hana on Thursday.

He assumed the convoy was refused entry because it didn't meet Health Ministry criteria for crossing the Northland ''border''.

Under the circumstances he would have expected the dentist to consult the NZ Dental Association, the Ministry of Health and Northland District Health Board about his plan, but there was no indication that had occurred.

''The initiative is great. The timing isn't,'' he said.

Waghorn, on the other hand, told Te Ao Māori News his convoy met Covid protocols and police were happy to let him through the checkpoint.

He had been told, however, there had been some raruraru (disagreement) within Ngāpuhi, so it was best if he returned to Auckland until he was invited up.

It was ''a missed opportunity and a real shame'' but he hadn't given up.

''Don't worry whanau, the service is coming,'' he said.

The Advocate asked police whether they stopped Waghorn's convoy but a spokesman would not answer directly, saying only that police were turning around people if they couldn't prove they were undertaking permitted travel.

''Our advice is to come prepared with appropriate documentation or an exemption letter ready to show to checkpoint staff,'' he said.

West Auckland-based Waghorn, who owns Dentalcare West and Smilecare, earlier announced his intention to contest the Tai Tokerau seat in the upcoming election for the Opportunities Party (TOP).

He has been described as the ''Lance O'Sullivan of dentistry'' because, like the Kaitaia doctor, he is high-profile, Ngāpuhi, telegenic and outspoken on issues of inequity facing Māori.