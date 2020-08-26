BAY NEWS BITES


A search is under way for Northland's top junior chef, with rivals for the title due to face off in Ōpua early next month.

Since Paihia chef Hughie Blues founded Kids Can Cook 11 years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Student trade fair returns to Kerikeri

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Firefighter fundraiser

Waimate Show canned

Candidates' meeting postponed

Repair cafe in Paihia

Daffodil Day brekkie

Walkway signs

Boost for fire Paihia brigade

Vintage railway returns