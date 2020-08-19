Crash driver hospitalised

The driver of a Nissan Safari that crashed through a wooden barrier and went nose first into a stream in Whangārei suffered a medical event. Emergency services were called to the crash on Wilson Ave, about 7.30am yesterday, after a night of steady rain throughout Northland. Whangārei police said the 45-year-old man was attended to by St John paramedics and transported to Whangārei Hospital.

Debt case

A company and its directors loaned $750,000 by the Northland Regional Council has been given until tomorrow to provide additional evidence in a case filed in the High Court. NRC took Resource Enterprises Ltd (REL) to court after it failed to pay $860,579, made up of $819,932 in outstanding principal and costs and $40,647 in interest, from March to August last year. REL went bust in just three years. The council sent a formal demand for the company to settle its debt in August, and when it failed to do so filed a statement of claim in the High Court at Auckland

Light bulb offer setback

The offer of five free LED light bulbs for every household in Kaitaia has been postponed, "due to the Covid-19 situation". The EECA will renew the offer, in conjunction with the Salvation Army, at some point in the future.

Advertisement

New fire station site

The Far North District Council has granted Fire and Emergency New Zealand a 33-year lease on a 1ha reserve at Whatuwhiwhi, and transferred ownership of the existing fire station to FENZ for $1. The deal was needed to enable the building of a new fire and emergency response centre.

Clarity on MIQ centres

There are no plans to establish managed isolation facilities in Northland, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. On Thursday, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said all new cases of Covid-19 would stay in managed isolation facilities after New Zealand had its second wave of the coronavirus. The current 31 managed isolation and quarantine facilities across Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch could hold about 7070 people. Northland currently had zero positive cases. A managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson said there was no intent to increase facility capacity in other regions at this stage. "We are not currently considering the Northland area for managed isolation facilities. Should any positive cases be identified in Northland, the Managed Isolation and Quarantine unit will work with health officials on what requirements may be necessary."

Event launch delayed

The event launch of the Whangaroa Digital Stories scheduled for August 21, at Te Kura o Hato Hohepa Te Kamura, has been postponed. Due to the current Covid level 2 restrictions around public gatherings, and under guidance from kaumatua and kuia, and the concerns surrounding the safety of people - particularly kaumātua and tamariki; the postponement is the best option. At this time an alternative date has not been confirmed. Further details will be released in coming weeks.