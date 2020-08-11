Hundreds of cars are in gridlock as people queue at Whangārei's Covid-19 testing centre.

Over 300 cars were backed up as far as Portland Rd - over five kilometres south - late this morning as people waited to get tested at the community testing centre on Rewa Rewa Rd, causing gridlock in Maunu, Western Hills, Raumanga and Otaika.

Traffic jams have also been reported on Redan Rd in Kaitaia, as motorists queue for Covid-19 testing at Kaitaia Hospital. As of noon, traffic was flowing again.

People are flocking to the Whangārei testing centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei police said they were aware of the issues related to the traffic build up on Rewa Rewa Rd and were working with the Whangārei District Council and its contractors to get traffic flowing again. Police asked motorists to be patient.

The demand comes as four new cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday - sending Auckland into alert level three lockdown and the rest of the country into alert level two as at midday today.

Cars are queuing at Whangārei's Covid-19 testing centre as demand for testing ramps up.

There are a number of community testing centres around Northland where people can get a test (the Northland District Health Board has confirmed testing will be available after 2pm today):

• Whangārei: 27 Rewa Rewa Rd (Portacom). Time: Mon/Wed/Fri, 10am-2pm.

• Dargaville: Awakino Rd (Portacom at the rear of Outpatients). Time: Mon/Wed/Fri, 10am-2pm.

• Kaitaia: 29 Redan Rd (Whare at front of the Hospital). Time: Mon/Wed/Fri, 10am-2pm.

• Kawakawa: Hospital Rd (Bay of Islands Hospital). Time: Mon/Wed/Fri, 10am-2pm.

• Kawakawa: Raynor Street (Ngāti Hine Health Trust). Time: Mon-Sun, 10am-2pm.

• Kaikohe: 158 Broadway - Old Kaikohe RSA (Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi Ngāpuhi). Time: Mon-Fri, 2pm-5pm (Outside these hours: 113 Broadway, Whanau Ora Community Clinic)

• Hokianga: Tests will be provided by GP clinics in Omapere, Panguru, Pawarenga, Rawene, Taheke, Broadwood, Horeke, Waimamaku, Mangamuka and Kohukohu. For times, refer for the Northland District Health Board website: www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/.

Testing will also be provided by nine Māori health providers in Te Kao, Kaitaia, Kaeo, Hokianga, Moerewa, Kaikohe, Whangārei and Dargaville. Contact numbers are available on the NDHB website.

These venues and times of operation are subject to change. Refer to the NDHB website for the latest updates.

From midday, police will be operating nine road checkpoints on the boundary exit points out of Auckland — five of which are on the northern boundary.

The five northern police checkpoints are:

• SH1 North of Twin Coast Discovery Highway

• Twin Coast Highway/North of Coal Hill Rd

• Black Swamp Rd

• Twin Coast Highway/Ryan Rd

The nine police road checkpoints. Photo / Supplied

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the checkpoints will be similar to the operations conducted ahead of the long weekends during the national alert level three earlier this year.

Officers will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, which has been the police approach through the Covid-19 response, with the focus on educating people and ensuring they were aware of the new restrictions.

A police spokesperson said if a person has a genuine need to access an essential service for medical purposes, then they would be able travel to or through Auckland.

For those living in Northland, they are subject to alert level two conditions. Moving to level two means the risk of community transmission remains.

You can leave your bubble, but physical distancing and restrictions on gatherings continue, to address any sporadic cases or a new cluster. Businesses and schools are open, but physical distancing applies, and gatherings are limited.

At level two, businesses can have customers on their premises if they can meet public health requirements. Services can also be provided on customers' premises, for example, cleaning and home help.

Businesses should have a contact tracing system in place to record everyone who they interact with on their premises, and maintain physical distancing of one metre between groups of customers.

Hospitality must follow the three S's – customers must be seated, seating must be separated, and customers served by a single server.

Gatherings will be limited to 100 people, for both indoor and outdoor events. At level two, you can continue your usual exercise, sport, and recreation activities, provided you can do them safely.