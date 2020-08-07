

Can't find rare plants in local hardware stores or nursery outlets? Then go to the Houseplanties of Whangārei market in Onerahi, where hundreds will be on sale.

Helen Smuts-Kennedy has been collecting houseplants for years and has more than 200 at home, thanks in part to the Covid lockdown which gave her and like-minded plant enthusiasts time to buy and swap plants and to exchange tips.

"You start with just a couple, then something else catches your eye and you think 'just one more' and before you know it, they are taking over the house," she said.

"People just love caring for them, personally I love the challenge of nurturing them from a small cutting into a thriving full-size plant."

Advertisement

She said the lockdown had seen the interest in houseplants surge.

"People were stuck at home and needed something to do to take their mind off the situation. Many discovered houseplants. It's an easy hobby to get into and can be quite addictive."

READ MORE:

• Northland nursery Alter-Natives using recycled wastewater delights scientist

• 550 Northlanders on the streets today collecting for Daffodil Day

• Nursery giveaway boosts replanting

Smuts-Kennedy said sales of rare plants on TradeMe made national news recently, selling for thousands of dollars each, leaving those on the outside scratching their heads.

"It's market driven, these plants are rare and some people are falling over themselves to have them in their collections.

"It's huge on social media. I've made so many friends that all share the same passion. We buy and swap plants, show off our new 'babies' and exchange tips on plant care. There are hundreds of people in our local Facebook group Houseplanties Whangārei."

Calathea Ornata, Calathea Orbifolia, Pink Bubbles, Blue Star Fern and Jenna are among indoor plants for sale at the Onerahi Community Centre from 10am to 2pm today.

Smuts-Kennedy said there would be 19 sellers, of which 11 were hobby growers.

Advertisement

The craze for household plants, she said, has similarities with the Tulip Mania that swept through Holland in the 17th century, when tulip bulbs almost become a second currency, with some bulbs fetching prices equivalent to the average yearly wage.

"Some plants are very sought-after and can get expensive, but most of us are just doing it because we love houseplants. It's not about the money," Smuts-Kennedy said.

She said Whangārei didn't have a huge variety available in shops and that retailers were beginning to notice the demand and were starting to look at offering more range.