Tourism recovery stimulus

Northland Inc has welcomed the Government's decision to support the recovery of tourism after Covid-19 by investing $700,000 into the region's economic development and tourism agency.

Funding of $20.2 million was made available to Regional Tourism Organisation's through the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme announced as part of the Tourism Recovery Fund in this year's Budget.

Tania Burt, Northland Inc's General Manager Destination, said the funding injection will support Northland Inc's work in the three essential areas of destination management, industry capability and product development, and domestic marketing.

"With this significant central Government funding boost, we are now in a better position to positively impact the recovery of Northland's tourism industry by partnering to roll out our new Northland-style domestic marketing campaign. It will enable us to support capability building and product development, while also positioning Northland for the future with cohesive and strategic destination management," Burt said.

Driver seriously injured

A driver was seriously injured while another escaped without injuries after two separate crashes in Northland over the weekend.

The driver of a car lost control on a moderate bend on Te Pua Rd on State Highway 15, Kaikohe, and the vehicle rolled down a deep drain about 11am on Saturday.

He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

In another crash, the driver of a car lost control and slammed into a power pole on Purdy St in central Kaikohe about 10am on Saturday.

The driver wasn't hurt but the power pole had to be replaced.

Hokianga planting boost

Hokianga Harbour Care will receive $266,906 to fund a co-ordinator to guide catchment restoration with landholders, creating demand for seedlings from three community nurseries and funding part-time nursery workers for two years.

The money comes from $6 million of One Billion Trees funding for seven regional initiatives to create jobs and provide long-lasting environmental and economic benefits Forestry Minister Shane Jones has announced last week.

"All of these projects will provide long-lasting environmental and economic benefits and jobs, representing a win-win for communities across the country," Jones said.

For more information about the One Billion Trees Fund visit: https://www.teururakau.govt.nz/funding-and-programmes/forestry/one-billion-trees-programme/

Northland punters miss out

Northland punters missed out on a big Lotto win from Saturday's draw.

Two players from Pukekohe and Christchurch each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division while Powerball wasn't struck and has rolled over to Wednesday when the jackpot will be $34m.

Two punters from Tauranga and Otago each took home $250,000 in the Strike Four draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 7, 16, 22, 24, 31, 34 with Bonus number 20 and Powerball 2.