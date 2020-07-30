

State Highway 10 near Kaeo in the Far North is blocked after a power pole was hit by a vehicle overnight.

Top Energy said a vehicle hit a pole supplying the Totara North feeder about 4.57am.

The crash brought down power lines and cut electricity to about 283 properties.

It was expected that the lines would be fixed about 10.30am.

Advertisement

Properties affected were on Campbell, Coppermine, Gangway, Jury, Mill Access, Okura Bay,

Pupuke Mangapa, Rataroa, School and Settlement roads.

No further details were available at this time.