

The Great Moscow Circus is back in Northland after two decades and organisers are promising loads of fun for everyone when the show opens in Whangārei tonight.

A bit of Russian flavour, the magic of ring mistress Elena Chepurchenko, great comedy, and edge of the seat entertainment are on the bill in all shows in Whangārei, Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Kaitaia for the next six weeks.

The circus' New Zealand Tour is being held in association with Weber Brothers Circus.

The crew and performers arrived in Whangārei on Tuesday after a successful four-week tour at North Shore and promised the stage would be ready for their first performance at the Cobham Oval carpark from 7.30pm today.

They will be in Whangārei until August 16, doing one show during weekdays and two on weekends.

Weber Brothers Circus office manager Nicole Webb said among their favourite places to perform were small towns up and down the country.

"We think it's such a beautiful country but there's not enough family entertainment for the public. By performing, our international performers also get to see the beauty of New Zealand.

"We also cater for other communities, not just for people in bigger cities, and I think when people watch the shows, they appreciate the talent and hard work put into bringing something like this to their towns.

"People are so receptive to our shows. They can't get enough. People have a perception of what a circus is and try to bring a variety of acts that cater for everyone so that our shows are not just for the young and the old," Webb said.

There's no circus without the clowns - and Moscow Circus has them aplenty.

The performers are from Russia and other parts of the world.

Webb said the popular FMX global death where motorcycle riders ride inside a dome was among acts people would get to enjoy in all shows.

Tickets for the Whangārei show can be purchased from iTICKET or from outside the circus venue.

The circus will perform in Kerikeri from August 20 to 30, in Kaitaia from September 2 to 6, and the last Northland show will be at Lindvart Park in Kaikohe from September 9 to 13.