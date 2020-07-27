

First it was the economic impact of Covid-19 – now the chaos of a massive construction project right outside their shops is causing pain for Waipapa businesses trying to earn a crust.

The business owners aren't complaining; they want improvement works carried out on the notorious Waipapa intersection as much as anyone in the Far North.

They just want people to know this:

"We're here and we're open," Pioneer Restaurant and Bar owner Tyler Bamber said.

"It's business as usual. We're here and we want to be here for a long time."

The business owners' call for local support comes as they face months of major disruption due to the project, which will see a long-awaited roundabout installed at the junction of Waipapa Rd and State Highway 10, north of Kerikeri.

It's the site of many accidents, near-misses and much congestion and queuing, and councillors and residents had lobbied the Government for decades over the problems.

The $24.5 million project began last October. The roundabout part is due to be completed by the end of this year, with related works finishing next April.

In the meantime, about 20 businesses are affected by the roadworks, including a handful along Skippers Ln, where road pavement work recently started, along with work to move powerlines underground.

Service trenching, drainage and stormwater works are continuing at the junction of Waipapa Rd and SH10, the site of a new roundabout. Photo / Tania Whyte

Also this month, service trenching, drainage and stormwater works are continuing across the site, which covers parts of Waipapa Rd, Waipapa Loop Rd, SH10 and an extension of Klinac Ln, which will be linked up with Maritime Ln.

Home Heating owner Paul Graham said there had been fewer customers in his shop since construction began.

"Our foot traffic has been affected quite considerably," he said.

"When the season drops away it could be quite a tough couple of months."

Kerikeri Colour Centre owner Richard Donald said tradies are still popping in, but he too has noticed a decrease in customers.

"Tradies are playing a bit of catch-up [post-lockdown] and they've been strong but we've noticed a drop in retail.

"We don't want to be hit with a double-whammy. The worst of the Covid impact is yet to come with the wage subsidy coming to an end."

Carolyn Flood, Richard Donald, Paul Graham and Tyler Bamber are fully behind the Waipapa roundabout project, but they need support from local residents. Photo / Jenny Ling

For Bamber, who is also the chairman of the Waipapa Business Association, lunch trading is down at his restaurant.

"Some days we've had no one and that just doesn't happen."

But the trio are all pleased with the extra parking provided by contractors through the New Zealand Transport Agency.

They also want to remind residents there is more parking available out the back of the Pioneer Restaurant. Home Heating and Kerikeri Colour Centre are offering free deliveries within the greater Kerikeri area so customers can get their goods easily.

NZTA project delivery senior manager Andrew Thackwray said the roundabout will make it safer for traffic to make turns across the state highway and reduce peak-time congestion and queuing.

It will also help slow traffic through the Waipapa town centre and, in combination with improved cycling and pedestrian facilities, it will make the area safer and more accessible.

Thackwray said the roundabout is on track to be completed before Christmas.

"We are confident this can be achieved despite delays in the resource consent process and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"We are focusing on getting the roundabout and SH10 work done quickly to minimise impacts on businesses and road users during the busy Christmas and summer holiday period.

"Waka Kotahi understands how important the summer season is to the Waipapa economy. There's money in the $24.5m budget to fast-track the project so it finishes on time."